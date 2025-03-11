"Why she looks uncomfortable" — Netizens react as Busta Rhymes compares Lil' Kim to Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott at release party

Hip-hop legend Busta Rhymes recently found himself at the center of an online debate after he compared Lil' Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott at a high-profile release party.

On March 8, 2025, during a release party for Busta Rhymes and Trillian at Brooklyn Chop House, which was attended by many high-profile guests, including American rapper Lil' Kim, Busta Rhymes encouraged Kim to be more active and compared her to hip-hop legends.

As a result, the clip went viral on the social media platform X, with many users suggesting that Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones, appeared visibly "uncomfortable," possibly in response to the comparisons.

"Why she looks uncomfortable but she deserves her flowers," one commented.

Some users on X suggested that Kim deserves all the praise as netizens noted that she is the one who started the female rapping and made it look clean-cut for females —

"She deserves that VICTORY lap. She the reason for this s*xy female rap sh*t bottom line," a user on X commented.

"She is an extremely talented rapper but she kinea morphed into something else," another wrote.

"I love Kim! I want her, foxy, Missy, and Lauryn to have a resurgence. I want them to do it really big. I think it could be time," one more user commented.

Additionally, many users on X expressed a strong desire to hear from Lil' Kim again, reinforcing her status as the Queen of Rap. Numerous netizens suggested that her comeback should be both profound and impactful —

"I agree! We need her back back. She just needs the right people around her 🥹," a user on X commented.

"In just waiting for her to out out a well planned body of work to make it clear that she'll always be a Queen of Rap," another commented.

"When Kim comes back, she needs to bring that deep, menacing, take-no-prisoners voice. That high-pitched, trendy stuff ain't her—we want the OG Queen Bee," a third user commented.

Busta Rhymes draws parallels between Lil' Kim, Mary J. Blige, and Missy Elliott at the release event

Kim (Image via Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

On Saturday, March 8, 2025, during the release party for Busta Rhymes's new EP, Dragon Season, he invited Lil' Kim to the stage. She sported her signature chunky sunglasses and a sheer black beaded gown layered with a black jacket. Her hair was styled side-parted and pulled back as she stood beside him.

Busta Rhymes mentioned that he had personally reached out to Kim, expressing his frustration at seeing her inactive and not releasing new music.

"I made a decision the other night and called Lil Kim phone and the Queen, I am tired of watching you sit down and be quiet," Busta said.

Furthermore, Busta Rhymes emphasized that all alumni were celebrated at the release party. He noted that artists like Mary J. Blige and Missy Elliott have achieved remarkable records, similar to Lil' Kim, and added that it is now time for Kim to ignite the spark —

"I am tired. Our alumni's are getting our flowers now, Missy got a rock and roll of fame, Mary Jane Blige got a rock and roll of fame, Missy got records with all of them. Mary get record with all of them, Lil Kim did records with all of them. All right Kim we got to light the fuse," Busta added.

Lil' Kim released her fifth studio album, 9, on October 11, 2019, through Queen Bee Entertainment and eOne. Since then, she has not released any music.

As of now, Kim has yet to respond to Busta's comments online.

