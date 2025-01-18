“What LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue?” — Lil Kim responds to criticism over praying for monsoon to fight the LA fires

Rapper Lil Kim has responded to online criticism in her new tweets. On January 14, 2025, she prayed for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires and wished that monsoon would arrive in Los Angeles. She wrote,

"Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God makes it monsoon in LA."

The rapper prays for monsoon amid the LA wildfire. [Image via X/@LilKim]

The tweet went viral, and many netizens mocked and criticized her, saying she wished for "another natural disaster on them".

On January 16, 2025, Lil Kim responded to the backlash. She asked if netizens did not know that monsoon means heavy rain. She tweeted,

"What’s happening is devastating and what LA really needs right now is rain—so what’s the issue? Doesn’t everyone understand that a monsoon is heavy rain? I’m so happy to see that everyone is staying so positive during such a tragic situation. Let’s keep praying and supporting everyone that has been affected by this."

A minute later, Lil Kim tweeted again, explaining the meaning of "monsoon" to her critics.

Lil Kim shares the meaning of "monsoon." [Image via X/@LilKim]

According to the New York Post's January 17, 2025, report, the Palisades fire is 31% contained, and the Eaton fire is 65% contained. These two are the biggest of the five significant wildfires, as they affected more than 37,000 acres of land combined. At least 27 people have lost their lives in the wildfire.

Lil Kim's latest single with Tayy Brown

Last year, Lil Kim released the music video for the single Love For Ya on February 16, 2024, with rapper Tayy Brown.

In an interview with Black America Web on April 22, 2024, the two rappers shared their experience working together. Lil Kim shared how Tayy Brown thinks he is like the rapper Diddy. According to her, Tayy Brown pushed her just as Diddy did in the past while making music.

"He is the epitome of talented. He thinks he’s Diddy. Let me break that down, especially right now in this day and age. When me and Sean were in the studio, he would push me, because he believed in me even more than I probably did."

She called Tayy Brown "super intelligent" and shared that both of them are perfectionists.

"I didn’t know I could do certain things. Tayy’s the same way. It’s magic, because we’re both very perfectionist. He’s super intelligent and I’m really excited about what we have."

Brown also shared how the two developed a close bond while working together and are now "homies." He also expressed gratitude for working with an "icon" like Kim.

"She’s an icon and I know that. But you get to know somebody, and you fall in love with them. We’re homies now and more. At the end of the day I’m a regular n**ga and were regular everyday and night bro. But sometimes I’m like, oh, sh*t I’m talking to somebody who’s basically curated rap. It’s a blessing," he said.

Lil Kim's viral tweets were heavily criticized by netizens who claimed monsoon would be "another natural disaster" for the wildfire victims who lost their homes and now are struggling.

Many Hollywood celebrities have come forward to donate money and essential items to those affected by the LA fires.

