"Ending one natural disaster with another one is crazy"— Internet trolls Lil Kim as viral tweet on LA wildfires backfires 

Rapper Lil Kim took to her Instagram account on Monday, January 13, to offer her support to those affected by the Los Angeles fires. Unexpectedly, the rapper prayed for the monsoon season to arrive soon.

“Been sending strong prayers up for LA and everyone affected by the fires. This is heartbreaking. I pray to Jesus that God make it monsoon in LA,” her Instagram post read.

Many netizens found her post hilarious as, according to National Geographic, the monsoon weather conditions cause the strongest winds alongside heavy rainfall. It can cause flooding, wash away crops, destroy water, damage infrastructure, and destroy sanitation and hygiene infrastructure.

At the time of writing this article, the comment section of her Instagram post was turned off. However, the same post as a tweet went viral on X, with over 11 million views and hundreds of comments. One person joked:

"ending one natural disaster with another one is crazy"

Several others expressed similar sentiments online:

“This why u only sold 9 albums,” an X user said.

“It’s important to note that the high school Kim attended is no longer open. God is good,” another platform user said.

“Avoiding your prayers,” another internet user said.

Others chimed in:

“Mother we know you control the weather but dang lol,” another internet user said.

“That’s not the best answer maybe…,” a netizen said.

As many laughed at Lil Kim's post, others were sympathetic towards her and commented that her heart was in the right place.

“I get what she was trying to say but this is wild,” another internet user said.

“Her heart was in the right place lol,” a platform user said.

All about Lil Kim as her post on LA wildfires goes viral online

Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, is an East Coast rapper who rose to fame in the 90s. She debuted in 1996 with her album Hard Core. The Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, native was also a member of the Junior M.A.F.I.A. music group, with their song Player’s Anthem gaining widespread recognition.

She has worked with many known artists, including Biggie Smalls, Christina Aguilera, Mya, P!nk, and rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Lil Kim made headlines in the past for her legal troubles, including having to appear in court to defend herself against a perjury charge. The singer was convicted after she lied to a federal grand jury about her knowledge of a 2001 shooting.

She lied that she did not know her manager and friend were there, but she was found to have lied on the stand.

The deadly fires in Los Angeles began last week and have since taken the lives of 25 people. Several homes across the city were wrecked, with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Tina Knowles, Adam Brody, and Miles Teller experiencing the same.

The Auto Fire is the latest to engulf a part of Los Angeles. News outlets like Forbes reported that it was 47% contained.

