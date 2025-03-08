"That's why Nicki treat him how she does": Internet reacts as Ray J takes credit for starting the beef between Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim

American singer and songwriter Ray J recently opened up about the Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim feud. During an interview on Vlad TV, he covered a broad range of topics. Eventually, he mentioned the conflict between the two rappers.

Ad

Ray claimed that he and Lil Kim were formerly roommates. He praised the singer for providing him with lodging while he was in California. However, the rapper claimed that he allegedly caused a rift between her and Nicki Minaj during this time. He stated:

"She let me stay with her… I had nowhere else to go. I didn't want to pay for a hotel room… So she let me live with her, right? And so, I kind of started the whole Lil Kim Nicki Minaj beef when I spoke out of turn at a Lil Kim concert."

Ad

Trending

He added:

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

“I want her and Lil Kim to be straight. I think that it's on the right path. I don't know where they are now, but I know that what I did, I'm very apologetic for it.”

Ad

The video of Ray J's interview went viral, as many took to social media and responded to the same. According to one comment under the March 8 Instagram post of @theneighbourhoodtalk, this was probably the reason why Nicki threatened to block Ray and behaved with him the way she did.

Netizens reacted to Ray J’s comment on Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim beef (Image via Instagram/@highoff.nicki)

Others also reacted in a similar manner, as one said that Nicki treated him like "yellow starburst," while another one asked why he was so obsessed with the rapper.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Ray J’s comment on Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim beef (Image via Instagram/@lilfineshii_57, @itsjamarifox, @thatguyissac)

Others echoed similar sentiment. One claimed that no one cared about the beef anymore, while another one said that Nicki had probably moved on from the same.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Ray J’s comment on Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim beef (Image via Instagram/@winterdadon, @_gracedevoiya, @_jaayblack)

Ray J opened up about the feud between Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj

During the Vlad TV interview, while talking about his relationship with Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, Ray stated that he was the one responsible for their feud. Upon hearing this, the interviewer then asked:

Ad

“Wait, you started the beef Nicki Minaj?”

Ray J replied:

“Yeah, Kimi. I spoke out of turn. Because I was like... I said some sh*t you could pull it up. It wasn't cool. It created friction with them and they shouldn't have. And so I take full responsibility for that,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Ray J believed that the conflict had gotten out of control and wanted to come clean in order to clear the air. He stated:

"It created friction with them and it shouldn't [have].”

The singer also expressed optimism that Kim and Nicki would one day get back together. He expressed his desire for Nicki and Kim to put their feud behind them.

Nicki Minaj's longest-running feud is with Lil Kim. According to HipHop Hero's story from August 26, 2022, it began with rumors that the younger rapper was becoming more well-known by copying Lil Kim's style. The two also took turns dissing each other.

Ad

Minaj has not said anything as of yet about the interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback