"What’s this grandma and grandpa drama" — Netizens react to Nicki Minaj threatening to block Ray J on Instagram after he called her 'beautiful'

Rapper Nicki Minaj recently threatened to block Ray J on her Instagram after the latter called her "beautiful" in a comment under one of her posts.

On February 23, Minaj took to Instagram to share a video of herself without a caption. In the comments section of the post, Ray J complimented the rapper and wrote:

"So beautiful."

Nicki Minaj did not take the comment lightly and threatened to block Ray as the next step. She replied to the comment:

"@rayj the next step is blocked. Choose wisely, sir [eyes emoji]."

Fans took to X to express their opinions about the interaction between the two artists.

"What’s this grandma and grandpa drama," wrote a user on X.

"Damn you can't say beautiful nobody anymore," said a user.

"Wait how is that offensive ?" commented a netizen.

"Damn can’t call her beautiful can’t call her Hulk Hogan ain’t no winning with her," added another netizen.

Several users also wondered about the reason behind Minaj's response.

"Why is Ray constantly messing with her lol," wrote a user.

"What’s wrong with that man calling her beautiful??," said another X user.

When Nicki Minaj and Ray J held an Instagram Live about the allegations against Sean Diddy Combs

In an Instagram Live held in October 2024, Nicki Minaj called out Ray J for making light of the allegations against Sean Diddy Combs. The Bad Boy Records founder was charged with s*x trafficking and racketeering last year and is currently held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

In the video, Nicki Minaj criticized Ray J for joking about Diddy's allegations. She specifically referred to one of Ray's comments about "as*es being taken" in the music industry.

"Do you think that's funny? You seem like you're joking about it when there are several people traumatized," she said.

Minaj also asked Ray whether he was in the room where "a**es were being taken" as he claimed. The latter confirmed he was not but tried to point out alleged "shady practices" he has witnessed in the industry. However, Minaj did not want to hear the same and threatened to leave the livestream if he made unfound claims again. Later, Ray J apologized to Minaj for his comments.

After their call, Ray spoke about Nicki Minaj claiming he thinks of her "every day."

"I'm not even going to lie, I think about her every day. I think about Nicki every day. In ways that nobody would want to be, right? 'Cause again, she's a married woman, and I've made it a point that every time I addressed her in the interview, it was Mrs. Petty," he said.

The singer also added:

"She's never on no junkie stuff like that but some of the things that she be saying to me just left me stuck, you know? And I haven't been the same since. [...] When Nicki and I talked, it felt like character to character. I felt like I was in some kind of, like, dominatrix skit. Is dominatrix a sin? I’m not going to even lie. I think about it every day."

In November 2024, Nicki Minaj and Ray J made headlines once again when the former called the latter "ugly" on Instagram Live. Minaj's comments came in response to Ray saying he thinks of himself as "unattractive" and doesn't know how to be attractive.

"Listen Ray J, you are ugly but you don't have to say that. You gotta learn and be confident in yourself. Ugly people you know can do things too," Minaj said during the live.

Later, the duo laughed about the comments seemingly because Minaj said it as a joke. In the same video, Ray J complimented Minaj multiple times, by calling her "flawless" and "magnetic." However, Nicki Minaj did not seem comfortable with the same and hung up after some of Ray's comments.

In other news, Nicki Minaj's last studio album was Pink Friday 2, which was released in December 2023. The rapper also teased her next project and a tour for this year during a chat session with fans on X in November 2024 but has yet to announce more details about the same.

