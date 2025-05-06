Diddy trial: Potential jurors reportedly paid people up to $32 an hour to hold their spots in line outside NYC courthouse

May 5, 2025, marked the first day of jury selection of the much-awaited Diddy trial. Both sides, the defense team and the federal prosecutor, would choose 12 jurors and six alternates. TMZ reported that the court premises had become chaotic with a huge number of people appearing to become potential jurors in the trial.

The outlet further reported that many individuals had begun accumulating there around Monday 9 pm local time. A lot of these people were reportedly paid to hold spots.

A line-holder told TMZ that someone paid him $32 per hour to hold a spot in the line. The line-holder further clarified that most people have been getting $25 per hour.

Clips capturing the massive lines surfaced on social media platforms like X. Many potential jurors were resting and sitting in portable folding chairs, while keeping their spot intact.

Meanwhile, NewsNation has reported that the opening statementa for Diddy's trial is set to delivered on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The outlet further reported that as of Monday, the courthouse was not surrounded by protest groups. However, the area was swarming with reporters and members from several media houses.

On Monday, defense attorney Brian Steel and members of his entourage were seen entering the courthouse. One of the members reportedly wore a #FreePuff shirt.

According to The Guardian, several potential jurors got a briefing about Sean Diddy Combs' case and the charges against him from judge Arun Subramanian.

The musician was also reportedly present at the courtroom with his attorneys.

Diddy's trial would not be broadcasted live

The Guardian had reported that unlike a number of high-profile legal cases, Diddy's trial would not be broadcasted live. The primary reason behind the same was that electronic recordings weren't allowed inside a federal courtroom.

The outlet further claimed that the trial might last for about eight weeks. If convicted, Combs might be sentenced to prison for decades.

The outlet additionally gave an insight into the jury selection process. A huge number of jurors claimed they were aware of the 2016 Los Angeles hotel footage in which Combs was seen assaulting a woman.

Meanwhile, one woman was rejected after she claimed noticing a still image from the video, which, according to her, was a "damning evidence."

After a second potential jury member was rejected, Combs asked for a bathroom break and even told the judge:

"I'm sorry your honor, I’m a little nervous today."

One particular potential juror reportedly gained attention. The individual has worked as a photo producer for HBO, further being associated with the documentary The Fall of Diddy.

While the defense team objected to the individual, the judge allowed the potential juror in the pool. Judge Subramanian addressed all the potential jurors and further said:

"Let’s be serious, you’re all inconvenienced by this service. It’s an honor and privilege of the jury to be involved in the democratic process."

Meanwhile, despite all allegations against him, Diddy had maintained his innocence. His defense team had confirmed that he had denied all the charges.

