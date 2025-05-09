Cassie Ventura spotted out in New York City while pregnant with her 3rd child as Diddy's trial is underway

Cassie Ventura was recently spotted in New York City, pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, days before her ex-boyfriend Diddy's trial jury selection began on May 5, 2025. As per PEOPLE's recent report, Ventura made an appearance outside the stoop of a friend's brownstone apartment. She is set to testify against Diddy, aka Sean Combs, in court using her real name, Casandra Elizabeth Ventura.

She started dating Alex in December 2018, two months after confirming her breakup with Combs, and married him in August 2019. The couple has 2 daughters: Frankie (born in December 2019) and Sunny (born in March 2021).

Diddy and Cassie first met in 2005 when the latter signed with Sean Combs' label, however, they reportedly started dating in 2007. The ex-couple parted ways in 2018, followed by Cassie suing Diddy for s*xual assault and physical abuse in 2023. However, the lawsuit was settled within a day.

On April 4, 2025, prosecutors filed a motion stating that "Victim-1" would not be testifying anonymously during Sean Combs' upcoming trial. The other three victims' identities will remain hidden from the public. In April 5 report, PEOPLE confirmed that the Me n U singer was "Victim-1" and that "She is prepared to testify under her name." Cassie Ventura's testimony will cover her alleged experiences during her on-and-off relationship with Diddy.

"I will always be recovering from the past": Cassie Ventura speaks out after video of Diddy beating her goes viral

Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in September 2024 on charges of s*x trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. This was followed by CNN releasing a March 2016 surveillance video showcasing Diddy chasing and beating Cassie Ventura at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

In the footage, Ventura is seen walking toward the elevator when Diddy chases her, grabs her by the neck, and tosses her on the floor, and then proceeds to kick her. The surveillance footage backed Cassie Ventura's allegations from her now-settled 2023 lawsuit.

When Ventura filed the 2023 lawsuit against her former partner and currently imprisoned rapper, she mentioned that she was ready to tell her story after "years in silence and darkness". In the statement mentioned in PEOPLE's May 2024 report, Ventura said:

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

Ventura also released a statement via Instagram on May 23, 2024, after the hotel surveillance video went viral. Thanking everyone for supporting her, she dubbed domestic violence as the issue. Reflecting on her abusive relationship with Diddy, Cassie Ventura wrote:

" It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from the past. This healing journey is never ending, but this support means everything to me."

Ventura left Diddy's Bad Boy Records in 2019, post which she started working with her own, Ventura Music label. While Ventura has stepped away from dropping new music, she actively participates in her husband's fitness company called Almost Home.

