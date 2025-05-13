Male escort says NOT Diddy but Cassie Ventura asked him to urinate on her, contradicting prosecutors' claims 

After the process of jury selection, Diddy's trial began witness testimonies on May 12, 2025, wherein 41-year-old male escort Daniel Phillip gave a graphic account concerning his s*xual encounters with the rapper and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura. As per the NY Post's report dated May 12, 2025, Phillip recalled one of the multiple encounters he had with Sean "Diddy" Combs and Ventura.
He mentioned:
"So Cassie was actually the one who asked me to urinate on her. They had just come out of the room, and she had asked me if I had ever done that before, and I said no. She told me to do it, and apparently I was doing it wrong because they both stopped me and told me I was supposed to let a little out and not take a leak on her."
However, the male escort's testimony contradicted the prosecution's claims. According to another report by the NY Post dated May 12, 2025, prosecutors claimed that Sean "Diddy" Combs once made a male escort urinate in Ventura's mouth during the opening statements. Prosecutor Emily Johnson addressed the jury in Manhattan federal court, saying:
“Cassie will tell you that she felt like she was choking when Combs made an escort urinate in her mouth,”
Phillip also mentioned that he would be paid up to $6,000 for the s*x sessions, an arrangement that lasted a few years with sessions that spanned as long as 10 hours. The male escort also cited places like Ventura and Combs' city pads, the Jumeriah Essex House, and Manhattan's Gramercy Park, providing context for the encounters he had with the former couple. Additionally, he recounted that the trio's first s*xual encounter took place at the Gramercy in 2012.
Male escort describes eye witness account of Diddy's physical assault on Cassie Ventura: Details explored
In addition to detailing the particulars of his s*xual encounters with Diddy and Cassie Ventura, male escort Daniel Phillip also gave an eyewitness description of the rapper physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend.
In the NY Post's report describing the male escort's testimony, Phillip mentioned that sometimes he couldn't get an erection during his s*xual encounters with the former couple. He cited that one such instance happened when he saw Sean Combs beat Ventura.
Daniel Phillip recalled that Cassie Ventura was on her computer, trying to work with some personal information on it, when Diddy ordered her to come to the bedroom. However, she didn't run fast enough, and the rapper came out of the room. At this point, Phillip saw a bottle fly past Ventura, which hit the wall.
The male escort described the incident, stating:
“It looked like a liquor bottle. He, Mr. Combs, walked over to Cassie. He grabbed her by the hair and started dragging her by the hair into her bedroom. She was yelling, she was screaming. Mr. Combs pulled her into the bedroom, and I could hear him, could hear what sounded like him slapping her."
Phillip said that Cassie Ventura kept apologizing to Diddy, and that he also talked to her about the incident, questioning why she was in a relationship with the rapper if he indulged in physical abuse. The male escort also tried explaining to Ventura that she was "in real danger" if she continued her relationship with Sean Combs. However, she tried convincing him that she was okay.
Diddy and Cassie Ventura began dating in 2007 and reportedly broke up in 2018. In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit against the rapper, accusing him of physical abuse and s*xual assault. While that lawsuit was settled a day after its filing, Cassie Ventura will be testifying against Sean Combs in the ongoing s*x trafficking trial.