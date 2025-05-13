Cassie Ventura's lawyer confirms she will testify in Diddy's trial but in "very short order" 

Cassie Ventura's name reportedly came up multiple times on the first day of Diddy's trial, which began on Monday, May 12, 2025. Meanwhile, Ventura's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, confirmed to TMZ outside the courtroom that she will take the stand "in very short order" to testify against the music mogul.
Trigger warning: The article contains references to r*pe and other graphic details. Readers' discretion is advised.
However, Cassie's attorney has not specified the exact date she is expected to take the stand against Diddy. The trial, which has recently begun, involves 13 jurors and six alternates. According to Reuters, prosecutors allege that Combs lured women into romantic relationships only to engage them in controversial parties and drug them.
They further claimed during Monday's opening statements that the music mogul would reportedly get aggressive if the women resisted being a part of the "freak-off" parties. Meanwhile, defense lawyer Teny Geragos addressed the jurors, arguing that although Combs may have had jealousy issues, he wasn't dealing with s*x trafficking. Teny added:
"Domestic violence is not s*x trafficking. He is not charged with being a flawed individual."
Reuters further reported that during the course of the lengthy trial, jurors are expected to hear testimonies from Cassie Ventura and other accusers involved in the case against Diddy. Prosecutor Emily Johnson revealed that some of the alleged victims who accused Combs of beating them daily would also speak up. Johnson added:
"They will tell you about some of the most painful experiences of their lives. The days they spent in hotel rooms, high on drugs, dressed in costumes to perform the defendant’s s*xual fantasies."
The defense team, meanwhile, argued that all the relationships that the accusers shared with the mogul were completely consensual.
A male escort revealed graphic details about his s*xual encounters with Diddy and Cassie
Some shocking and graphic details emerged on the first day of the much-awaited trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. On Monday, prosecutors accused the music mogul of reportedly asking a male escort to urinate in Cassie Ventura's mouth.
Meanwhile, a male escort identified as Daniel Phillip took the stand and gave a very graphic account of his encounters with both Cassie and Combs. As per reports by Variety, Daniel claimed he was paid anywhere between $700 and $6,000 on multiple occasions to engage in s*xual activity with Cassie.
Daniel stated that during those times, Diddy would reportedly sit in the room, watch them, and m*sturbate. He even alleged that during one instance, he saw Cassie being physically abused by Combs. Additionally, he said that every time he met Cassie and Combs, he noticed candles, baby oil, and lubricant.
The trial is expected to last for nearly eight weeks. Despite the severe accusations, the music mogul has denied all the charges. He has his maintained innocence since September 2024, when he was arrested and charged with s*x trafficking. However, the chain of events started when Cassie Ventrual filed a suit against him in 2023.
While the current court proceedings would not be broadcast, reporters are stationed outside the courthouse to gather the latest updates. The decision not to televise the case stems from the fact that Combs is facing federal criminal charges.