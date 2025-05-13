"It’s a miracle he survived" — DJ Akademiks confirms Tory Lanez was in critical condition when he was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was stabbed multiple times in prison on Monday, May 12, 2025. The same has been shared through an Instagram post uploaded from his official account. The statement further suggested that Tory sustained seven stab wounds to the back, two to the back of the head, four to the torso, and one to the left side of the face.

The post further mentioned that both of the rapper's lungs collapsed and has to be placed on a breathing apparatus. The Instagram post suggested that while the rapper had been in deep pain, he is "talking normally."

TMZ later reported that the artist was transferred to a nearby hospital in Bakersfield. He was reportedly at the California Correctional Institution when the alleged attack took place. According to Billboard, the motive behind the attack hasn't been revealed. DJ Akademiks updated about Tory's condition after apparently having a talk with his team.

"Initial reports were put out by a source from the prison to downplay the fact that Tory’s injury’s were life threatening it’s a miracle he survived this attack," said Akademiks, explaining the severity of the injuries.

He further added that Tory apparently had to be airlifted to be taken to the hospital and that his injuries were critical.

"After speaking with Tory Lanez team AkademiksTV can exclusively confirm that Tory was in critical condition when he was airlifted to the hospital," the post read.

As per TMZ reports, another prisoner attacked the rapper in the prison at about 7:20 am local time on Monday. The outlet further reported that the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation did not provide an update on the rapper's exact current condition.

Several netizens reacted to the Instagram post and sent wishes to Tory Lanez, praying for his good health.

Tory Lanez had recently shared a photo with fellow inmates

On May 9, 2025, Tory Lanez shared a prison photo along with his fellow inmates. In the post, he further claimed that his upcoming album was on the way.

"UPDATE : 2025 …. IYKYK 🤫. LESS IMPORTANT UPDATE : 2ND ALBUM 100 % RECORDED, MIXED & MASTERED 💿 NEW ALBUM. NEW GENRE : S—-Y BASS 🪘SUMMER 2025," the caption read.

The post attracted several comments from netizens who were praying for his release from prison.

For the unversed, Tory Lanez is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence, in connection with the 2020 shooting related to rapper Megan Thee Stallion. According to The New York Post, Tory was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

The sentence was handed to him in August 2023, after his appeal for retrial was dismissed by the court. Megan had testified that Tory shot at her while they were returning from a party at Kylie Jenner's house. According to Megan, Tory Lanez shot at her feet while she walking away from an SUV they were both riding.

During the testimony, Megan Thee Stallion recalled being in shock and crying when she realized that Tory shot her. She further testified, saying that she never thought he could do something like that to her. She also claimed that Tory offered her a million dollars to stay quiet about the incident.

