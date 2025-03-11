What are the allegations against Shawn Holley? Tory Lanez's former lawyer denies any connection to Roc Nation in extended statement

Tory Lanez had recently accused his ex-lawyer Shawn Holley of being paid off by Roc Nation in his new album PETERSON. The album, which dropped on March 7, had a track named Verdict Day, the lyrics of which read:

"Trial lawyer left me like she Kevin Liles/ She was in bed with my opposition like weddin' vows."

Meanwhile, Holley denied the rapper's allegations against her and described them as"meritless." The former attorney of Tory Lanez even claimed that one of his representatives had confirmed that the allegations against her were untrue. Holley then cited the reasoning that these allegations stemmed from Lanez's desperation to free himself from prison.

Shawn Holley added that Lanez's claims were also proven "meritless" by the State Bar on two separate occasions. She stated:

"I have never had any relationship or connection to Roc Nation and my loyalty throughout the time I represented Mr. Peterson was only to him. He is now sitting in prison, having used that defense in his trial. Maybe he should have listened to me."

She said Tory Lanez urged her to step down as his attorney when she declined to follow his defense strategy in the trial. Lanez had further made references to legal reporter Meghann Cuniff. In the track My Shayla, he called Cuniff a "dummy." To this, Cuniff took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a response. She tweeted:

"I’m glad he pronounced my name correctly."

Tory Lanez had previously filed an ethics complaint against Shawn Holley

Last October, Tory Lanez filed a suit against his former lawyer, Shawn Holley, who represented him in the trial connected to the 2020 shooting case against Megan Thee Stallion. Lanez claimed that Holley was not loyal to him during the trial, in which he was found convicted.

According to an October 2024 article by Times Now News, Lanez had paid about $300,000 to Holley before she stepped down only five days before the conviction. In the suit, Lanez claimed that his lawyer forced him to accept a plea deal.

The rapper added that the attorney reportedly did not let him take some necessary DNA tests during the trial. He further accused Holley of concealing her apparent ties with Roc Nation, the company managing Megan Thee Stallion.

To prove his point, Tory Lanez even cited Shawn Holley's role as a producer in the Hulu series Reasonable Doubt. As per Times Now News, Holley denied these allegations back then as well, calling them "baseless." She even denied having any ties with Roc Nation. She further claimed that similar allegations were previously dismissed by the State Bar.

For the unversed, Tory is currently serving his 10-year sentence in connection with the 2020 felony shooting case against Megan Thee Stallion. He was then convicted of assault with a semiautomatic handgun, having a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and gross negligence in discharging his firearm.

