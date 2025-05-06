Were phones allowed at the 2025 Met Gala? Megan Thee Stallion openly flouts event rule as she records videos with celebrities

Megan Thee Stallion seemingly broke one of the major rules of the Met Gala. The rapper snuck in a cellphone and recorded videos with several celebrities at the annual event. She then posted the same clips on her Instagram through a video on May 6, 2025.

The Met Gala has a no-phone policy started by Anna Wintour. As noted by Vogue:

"Guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum."

Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief and longtime Met Gala organizer since 1995, discussed the event's no-selfie policy during a conversation with Today's Jenna Bush Hager ahead of the 2024 event. Wintour said:

"It's often wonderful to hear, after dinner, people say, 'Oh we had the most wonderful conversations.' So that's the idea, that life can exist without a picture on your cell phone."

Megan, however, became one of those celebrities who broke this strict rule. In the video she posted on her social media feed, she was seen with Doechii and basketball player Angel Reese, sampling the appetizers. Megan Thee Stallion then said:

"We're not supposed to have our phones, but we're doing it."

Several other stars made appearances on Megan's clip while she was recording. The list included Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross, Doja Cat, and Sha'Carri Richardson. As per reports by Vogue, the night at the annual event is usually kept "under the wraps", thus restricting celebrities from using cell phones or social media.

Megan Thee Stallion was not the only one who seemingly snuck in a cellphone at the Met Gala

As aforementioned, Megan Thee Stallion was one of the few celebrities who appeared to have taken a phone inside the Met Gala 2025. According to a report by US Magazine, the list included a few others who broke the no-cellphone policy of the event.

The outlet reported that a photograph of Halle Bailey had surfaced, in which she could be spotted clicking selfies with stars like Sydney Sweeney and BLACKPINK's Lisa. Apart from Megan Thee Stallion and Halle, the third name was that of Questlove.

Questlove uploaded a video on Instagram in which he was seen clicking a selfie with a huge group of celebrities, including the event co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton. Stars like Evan Ross, Erivo, Tramell Tillman, and Quinta Brunson were also seen in the photo.

Apart from the no-cell phone policy, some other bizarre rules of the Met Gala include no attendance without an invitation. Cosmopolitan reported in May 2025 that a specific seating chart is assigned for the night. Another rule is that smoking is prohibited at the event. Certain foods like garlic, chives, and onions have been removed from the menu by Anna Wintour due to their bold flavors.

For the Met Gala 2025, Megan Thee Stallion wore a Michael Kors Collection optic white lace goddess gown. However, what caught attention was the rapper's hairstyle. As reported by The Cut, it was inspired by the iconic ponytail that Josephine Baker had during a performance in 1951.

Megan's hairstylist, Kellon Deryck, described the hairstyle as "powerful." While posing with Angel Reese on the red carpet, Megan accidentally ended up hitting Reese in the face with her ponytail. The two eventually broke out in laughter, acknowledging the incident.

Some other attendees at the Met Gala 2025 included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter, Kylie Jenner, Demi Moore, and Lorde.

