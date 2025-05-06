“She better be busy with rep TV”- Fans react as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly declined Met Gala invites due to packed schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly declined invitations to the 2025 Met Gala. Sources told TMZ the couple turned down the event due to conflicting schedules, with Swift last attending in 2016 and Kelce yet to make his Met debut.

Ad

A May 5 TMZ report noted Taylor Swift’s focus on downtime after her Eras Tour and Kelce’s post-NFL season break. A separate source cited by People in April stated:

"They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them."

An account on X @PopBase posted about the news, sparking reactions from fans.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans linked Swift’s absence to Reputation (Taylor’s Version), which she has not officially announced. Tweets surrounding "Rep TV" dominated discussions, though neither Swift nor her team confirmed this.

"She better be busy with rep tv or else-"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Busy recording rep tv" tweeted one user.

"In the studio recording ts12" said another user.

"Tays busy with rep tv exactlyyy" expressed a user.

"Guys, she’s busy recording Rep TV don’t worry!" exclaimed another.

Others questioned their relationship status and busy schedule, with comments like:

"The gig is up.. they just can't figure out how to end it in public," tweeted one user.

Ad

"Unless their relationship is on the rocks?" asked a user.

"WDYM Tay is on hiatus & it's not even football season?" stated one user.

"Not touring and other NFL players showed up so busy with what?" asked another.

Scheduling conflicts and fan theories follow Taylor Swift and Kelce's Met Gala absence

Fan theories swirl as Swift and Kelce skip fashion’s biggest night - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift’s decision to skip the 2025 Met Gala aligns with her break following the Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024. The Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, featured co-chairs like Colman Domingo and Pharrell Williams. Swift’s absence marks her ninth consecutive year missing the event since co-chairing the 2016 event.

Ad

Travis Kelce, who has never attended the event, reportedly opted to stay off the red carpet amid his NFL offseason. Sources emphasized their focus on low-key time together, with People noting they’ve been “traveling nonstop” and “hanging out with friends.”

Taylor Swift last attended the Met Gala in 2016, wearing a metallic Louis Vuitton dress that hinted at her Reputation era. Her prior appearances included themes like Manus x Machina (2016) and Punk: Chaos to Couture (2013), with iconic looks from designers like Oscar de la Renta and J. Mendel.

Ad

Kelce, meanwhile, has focused on NFL commitments and public appearances with Swift since they began dating in 2023. The 2025 Met Gala honored the Superfine exhibition, exploring Black dandyism and menswear. Curator Andrew Bolton cited its inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion, highlighting Black style’s historical significance.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented on their absence. The singer’s team has not confirmed Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release plans, though fans continue speculating based on her 2016 Met Gala aesthetic. According to the New York Post report on May 5, 2025, Kelce has affirmed that he will be returning for the 2025 NFL season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More