“She better be busy with rep TV”- Fans react as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly declined Met Gala invites due to packed schedules

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly declined invitations to the 2025 Met Gala. Sources told TMZ the couple turned down the event due to conflicting schedules, with Swift last attending in 2016 and Kelce yet to make his Met debut.
A May 5 TMZ report noted Taylor Swift’s focus on downtime after her Eras Tour and Kelce’s post-NFL season break. A separate source cited by People in April stated:
"They are making the most of their time off together. They are hanging out with friends, too. It's a special time for them."
An account on X @PopBase posted about the news, sparking reactions from fans.
Fans linked Swift’s absence to Reputation (Taylor’s Version), which she has not officially announced. Tweets surrounding "Rep TV" dominated discussions, though neither Swift nor her team confirmed this.
"She better be busy with rep tv or else-"
"Busy recording rep tv" tweeted one user.
"In the studio recording ts12" said another user.
"Tays busy with rep tv exactlyyy" expressed a user.
"Guys, she’s busy recording Rep TV don’t worry!" exclaimed another.
Others questioned their relationship status and busy schedule, with comments like:
"The gig is up.. they just can't figure out how to end it in public," tweeted one user.
"Unless their relationship is on the rocks?" asked a user.
"Trouble in paradise????" questioned another one.
"WDYM Tay is on hiatus & it's not even football season?" stated one user.
"Not touring and other NFL players showed up so busy with what?" asked another.
Scheduling conflicts and fan theories follow Taylor Swift and Kelce's Met Gala absence
Taylor Swift’s decision to skip the 2025 Met Gala aligns with her break following the Eras Tour, which concluded in December 2024. The Met Gala, themed Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, featured co-chairs like Colman Domingo and Pharrell Williams. Swift’s absence marks her ninth consecutive year missing the event since co-chairing the 2016 event.
Travis Kelce, who has never attended the event, reportedly opted to stay off the red carpet amid his NFL offseason. Sources emphasized their focus on low-key time together, with People noting they’ve been “traveling nonstop” and “hanging out with friends.”
Taylor Swift last attended the Met Gala in 2016, wearing a metallic Louis Vuitton dress that hinted at her Reputation era. Her prior appearances included themes like Manus x Machina (2016) and Punk: Chaos to Couture (2013), with iconic looks from designers like Oscar de la Renta and J. Mendel.
Kelce, meanwhile, has focused on NFL commitments and public appearances with Swift since they began dating in 2023. The 2025 Met Gala honored the Superfine exhibition, exploring Black dandyism and menswear. Curator Andrew Bolton cited its inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s Slaves to Fashion, highlighting Black style’s historical significance.
Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented on their absence. The singer’s team has not confirmed Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release plans, though fans continue speculating based on her 2016 Met Gala aesthetic. According to the New York Post report on May 5, 2025, Kelce has affirmed that he will be returning for the 2025 NFL season.