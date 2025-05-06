"It's giving Michael Myers"— Internet reacts as Future ditches dreads, new haircut sparks hilarious reactions

The Grammy-winning rapper Future recently made headlines with his appearance at this year’s Met Gala with a new hairstyle. The event was held on May 5, 2025, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Future’s new look initially grabbed attention when he was posing for the cameras outside the Mark Hotel with a Louis Vuitton bag in his hand. The rapper, born Nayvadius DeMun Cash, appeared in a custom Louis Vuitton ensemble and added a black tie and leather gloves to complete the look.

However, the talking point of his look was his new hair-do. According to Complex, the rapper’s locs were missing, and he was spotted flaunting his hair in its natural form. Future’s hair appeared short since the locs were removed, and a few people reportedly believed that he was using a wig, as stated by XXL Magazine.

Netizens took to the comments section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post to share their reactions to the I Won singer’s look at the event. One of them seemingly compared Nayvadius’ appearance to the character Michael Myers from the slasher franchise Halloween and wrote:

“It’s giving Michael…. Myers!”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/theshaderoom)

While a few people shared funny responses to the look, a user claimed that the appearance was possibly created through AI. Another individual wrote that Nayvadius was trying to look clean by removing the locs.

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/theshaderoom)

The New York Post stated that the theme for this year’s Met Gala was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. It is based on a concept, Black Dandyism, featured in a book titled Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, written by Monica L. Miller.

Apart from DeMun Cash, other celebrities were also trending for their looks on the red carpet, including Rihanna, Madonna, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and more.

Upcoming project of Future: Social media tease and other details explained

The Atlanta, Georgia native has yet to announce a new album, he hinted at a possible project. Future released three albums last year, We Don’t Trust You, We Still Don’t Trust You with Metro Boomin, and Mixtape Pluto. All three albums reached the top of Billboard charts.

While Future’s fans have been eagerly waiting for him to reveal more details, he teased the same through his official Instagram handle in January 2025. The rapper shared a reel featuring Pharrell, who is heard praising Future’s project Mixtape Pluto, saying “is the greatest sh–.” The caption of the post reads:

“New Tape OTW.”

Although DeMun Cash did not address anything in detail, he is reportedly joining Lil Baby and Young Thug for a collaborative album, as per Billboard.

Speaking to Complex in January this year, Lil said that Thug wanted to be associated with the project after Lil and Nayvadius planned to release the project. Lil explained the same by referring to Young Thug and said:

“The whole time while he’s locked up, I’m talking to him and trying to talk about the trial. He’s like, “You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto.” I’m trying to talk about the trial. He ain’t even tripping.”

Earlier this year, he was featured in the song Fxck Up the World from K-pop idol Lisa's debut studio album, AlterEgo.

