Young Thug and Future drop new collaboration ‘MONEY ON MONEY’: A Review

Marking Young Thug's first official single since his release from prison last October, the Atlanta rapper teams up with Future for a brand new record titled Money On Money.

The record was released to all major streaming services on Friday (April 25) and was distributed via Atlantic Recording Corporation. Money On Money is also expected to be included on Thugger's highly anticipated UY SCUTI album.

Thug's upcoming UY SCUTI album is projected to be released on May 9, 2025, exactly three years after he and 27 others connected to the YSL record label were taken into custody over RICO charges.

While Thug has "laid low" for the majority of 2025, aside from appearing on Lil Baby's Dum, Dumb, and Dumber, his new collaboration with Future has increased fan anticipation over his upcoming album.

Future and Young Thug have an extensive history of collaborations together, previously joining forces on the Super Slimey project, released in 2017, which debuted at No.2 on Billboard 200.

Major collaborations from their discographies include records like Relationship, Sup Mate, Gunna’s Pushin P, and Drake’s Way Too Sexy.

Bar-for-Bar: Breaking down Young Thug and Future's new single 'Money On Money'

Young Thug was released from prison on October 31, 2024, after serving over two years behind bars. The YSL RICO trial has been termed the longest-running criminal trial in Georgia State's history.

According to his non-negotiated plea deal, the rapper was sentenced to 15 years of probation, including clauses that would result in him facing 20 years in prison for violations.

His latest collaboration with Future, Money On Money, has around 4 minutes of runtime and finds the Atlanta rappers collaborating with producers Wheezy, Southside, 9Jay, Rosen Beatz, and Dez Wright.

The highly energetic trap production draws listeners in, fueled by its repetitive hi-hat patterns and hard-hitting drum sequences. Thug and Future's Money On Money was released alongside an official music video, uploaded to the UY SCUTI rapper's official YouTube channel.

Notable themes explored on Young Thug and Future's new Money On Money record have been listed below:

Wealth

Success

Luxury

Philandering

Excess

Substance Abuse

Incarceration

Family

Disclaimer: This review is rated explicit. Reader discretion is advised.

(Chorus)

Young Thug and Future in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

"Money on money, these millions, you dig? / I'm spendin' this sh*t on my b***h and my kids / I'm sittin' in the Bent', not the Benz / This motherf**ker pink slip, n***a, no rent / I don't want you goin' to do nothin' if I gotta be the one tell you to spin / These f**k n****s tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friends"

The record opens with Young Thug's hook, where the Atlanta rapper flexes his excessive lifestyle, wealth, and success, suggesting that he primarily spends his millions on his family.

The bar ends with the rapper seemingly addressing his relationship with Gunna, ex-YSL signee, who was claimed to have snitched on Young Thug during the YSL RICO trial.

Young Thug and Future in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

"Uh, drop-top Rolls-Royce, I don't know the kind, I don't know the name of it / F**ked this lil' b***h last night and this mornin', but I don't know the name of her / She told that p***y she don't know nothin' about him, and it f**ked his fame up / We want the same mud, not the green, my n***a, the same mud"

The second half of the hook finds Thug exploring his wealth, suggesting he remains oblivious to his excessive lifestyle.

He claims to not know the model of his Rolls Royce or the names of the women he's intimate with, ending the bar by shouting out everyone who stood by him since day one.

(Verse 1)

Young Thug and Future in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

"Mama, you a thot (Uh) / I don't want shots (Uh) / Brother, you a rat (My brother) / Twin, you a pack (Twin) / Runnin' through Saks (Hey) / Louis V slacks (Louis) / Hermès trench (Hermès) / Swimmin' pool heated (Ooh) / Yeah, she ain't tryna eat it (She ain't tryna what?)"

Thug then delivers the first verse of Money On Money, revisiting themes discussed during the record's hook.

With luxury references to Louis Vuitton and Hermés, Young Thug also alludes to the snitching allegations against Gunna, when he refers to his "brother" being a rat.

Rat is a term used to describe a police informant who provides privileged information, most often against criminal organizations.

"Shawty, you can beat it (Beast) / Twenty two-liter, ride a two-seater (Uh, uh), ridin' with a eater (Beast) / Callin' me papi, I'm callin' her mami and señorita (Uh, yeah, all of it) / I ain't bein' cocky, but I been puttin' on ever since beepers (No kizzy) / F**k me good the first day, a n***a might keep her (F**k a n***a good)"

Thug continues by seemingly speaking on his relationship with Mariah The Scientist, given both artists have been publicly dating since October 2021.

The bar also includes lines where Thug highlights his longevity, influence, and experience in the game, suggesting he's been relevant and active since the days of Beepers (i.e. pagers).

Young Thug and Future in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

Beepers were communication devices that were popularly used during the 1980s and 1990s.

"Blowin' money fast like a f**kin' cheetah (Mm, that's good) / I been in the trenches filled with hyenas (Ah, yeah, yeah) / Bugatti Spyder, whippin' that b***h from the side"

Young Thug ends his verse by comparing his regular spending habits to the speed of a cheetah, before once again flexing his attraction for luxury cars like Bugatti.

(Interlude)

Young Thug and Future in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

"You identify my b***hes with APs / She ain't got a AP, she is not mine / You cold, he cold / She belong to the streets (Ski)"

After the hook plays again, listeners are introduced to the record's interlude which appears to be a sample from Future's iconic meme, which was uploaded to the Atlanta rapper's Instagram story on November 28, 2017.

The video, recorded by Young Thug, finds Future claiming that his partners can be identified by the luxury Audermar Pigeuot watches he gifts them.

(Verse 2)

Young Thug in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

"Uh-huh, spoiled lil' b***h wearin' a Patek (Huh) / Rose gold snake, she a baddie (Uh-huh) / Transport foreign, go slatty (Uh-huh) / Doggin' out a ho like Shaggy (Beep) / Could've went Spec', went with Caddy (Ah) / Pull up with the cutter, we ready (Yeah)"

Future introduces his verse by seemingly referencing his relationship with Lori Harvey, who was photographed for the cover of ESSENCE Magazine, in December 2022, wearing a gold necklace resembling a snake.

The bar also includes a reference to the animated character Shaggy, one of the five protagonists from the Scooby Doo TV series.

"F**ked a opp b***h, I'm petty (Ah) / Iced out bolognese spaghetti (Yeah) / First off gotta go baguettie (Slime) / Talk less, do more spinnin' (Yeah) / Walk down, sh*t'll get drenchy (Ooh) / Turnt the whole city up litty (Skrrt) / Bad b***h could've went viddy (Wow)"

Future continues by exploring themes of philandering, excess, s*x, success, and luxury, claiming himself to be "petty" for sleeping with his rival's partners.

Future draws listeners in by exploring his vices, with added support from Young Thug's ad-libs, elevating the performance on Money On Money.

Young Thug in the official music video for 'Money On Money' (Image via YouTube/@youngthug)

"Savage, 21 killers (Brr) / Brat b***h ridin' with her sister, huh / Dog-a** ho, you a thotty, ayy / Bruh turn cop, new body, uh / Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh / Shoot 'em in the head, you the GOAT, uh / Could've went fed, went broke, uh / Trap n***a livin' out the ocean, yeah / The Phantom, the Rolls, I don't know / The eaters go wherever I go (Uh-ah)"

Referencing fellow ATL rapper 21 Savage, Future ends his verse with lines that establish him as one of the greatest rappers of all time.

The rapper also appears to call out Gunna, who reportedly accepted an Alford Plea Deal in the YSL RICO trial. His accepting the deal resulted in several rumors surfacing that suggested the One Of Wun rapper had snitched on Young Thug.

With Money On Money's hook returning once again, Young Thug and Future's 2025 collaboration closes out.

Earlier this month, Young Thug announced his upcoming album - UY SCUTI on X (formerly Twitter), launching the LP's official website hosting vinyl, CDs, and merchandise.

Thug supposedly named his upcoming album after Uy Scuti, a supergiant red star located in the Scutum constellation.

