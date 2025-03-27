What is the meaning of 'UY Scuti'? Young Thug's jersey followed by Future's tweet sends fans into frenzy over collab album

Young Thug and Future have sparked rumors of a joint album after both rappers recently referenced the term "UY Scuti" within a day of each other. For context, UY Scuti is a red supergiant, often dubbed the biggest star in the universe. According to BBC's Sky at Night Magazine, it is about 300,000 times brighter than the Sun and located in the Zone of Avoidance, hidden by the Milky Way.

Rumors of a new Young Thug album emerged after the rapper was spotted holding up a jersey that read "UY Scuti" during the Miami Heat versus Golden State Warriors NBA game on March 25, 2025. Following this, the rapper also reportedly started following an Instagram page with the handle @uyscutiiiiii.

On March 26, 2025, Future posted a tweet that read, "UY SCUTI." This spurred excitement about a possible collaboration between the two rappers, with many wondering whether to expect a sequel of the rappers' 2017 collaborative mixtape, Super Slimey.

"Generational music is coming," one person posted.

"Thug album then super slimey 2 right??" another fan questioned.

"New thug and future otw," someone else posted.

"We need super slimey 2," another person wrote.

Lil Baby claimed he, Young Thug, and Future are working on a joint album

During an interview with Complex in January 2025, Lil Baby said that he, Young Thug, and Future were working on a collaborative album. The rapper said that he and Future were initially in talks for a joint album, adding that he mentioned the project to Young Thug while he was incarcerated during the YSL RICO trial.

“We’ve been in the studio together [every day] almost since he came home. So we got tons of songs. Me and Future were also going to drop a project, but it was Thug’s idea. The whole time while he’s locked up, I’m talking to him and trying to talk about the trial," Lil Baby said.

Lil Baby also said Thug urged him to continue his work with Future and release the album for his sake.

"He’s like, “You need to get with Pluto and drop the tape with Pluto.” I’m trying to talk about the trial. He ain’t even tripping. He’s like, “Bro, go to Miami. You need to lock in with Pluto, y’all need to drop an album. Do that for me," he continued.

During the interview, Lil Baby claimed the upcoming project might feature all three rappers instead of just him and Future, following Young Thug's release from prison in October 2024. However, it is unclear whether Young Thug and Future's recent mentions of "UY Scuti" are a reference to this project or another project.

Meanwhile, Thug and Future were featured on the track Dum, Dumb and, Dumber from Lil Baby's latest album, WHAM, released in January of this year. The track's music video premiered on YouTube on March 15, 2025. Thug's feature on the song was his first verse since his release from prison.

Additionally, Thug and Future appeared on Playboi Carti's highly anticipated third studio record, Music, released on March 14. However, they were featured on separate tracks. While Future appeared on Trim, and Charge Dem H*es a Fee (which also featured Travis Scott), Young Thug was featured in We Need All Da Vibes with Ty Dolla $ign.

Young Thug's last album release was in 2023, when he dropped his third studio album, Business Is Business, in June of that year. As of this article, the rapper has not officially announced a new album, nor has he confirmed his alleged involvement in Lil Baby and Future's upcoming joint LP.

