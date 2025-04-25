“LISA x MAROON 5 ARE COMING” — Speculations fasten as BLACKPINK idol shares snippet on Instagram from her upcoming project

On April 25, 2025, BLACKPINK's Lisa posted a clip of her on-set shoot for her next project. The tweet, with a short audio clip and accompanied by her appearance in a grey leather jacket, dark blonde hair, and lace gloves, had fans speculating about an impending collaboration with the American pop-rock band Maroon 5.

Ad

Maroon 5 also added to more speculation by posting a picture on April 23, in which a man and a woman were standing on a building, gazing out at the city view. Netizens conjectured that the man must be Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and the woman seemed to be the BLACKPINK star.

Following this, on April 24, the American pop-rock band shared another carousel of photos from a film set. All the snapshots included filming cameras and props, however, there was no hint of the artists. This further added a veil of mystery to the upcoming project.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, two weeks ago, Adam Levine appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and confirmed that the band is set to release a new album and go on another world tour. Seemingly, the BLACKPINK rapper's collaboration with Maroon 5 could be for the band's upcoming album.

Meanwhile, the recent cryptic snippet of the FXCK UP THE WORLD rapper went viral on social media as fans trended the phrase "LISA x MAROON 5" in excitement.

Ad

"LISA x MAROON 5 ARE COMING OMG"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several supporters expressed their anticipation for the artists to confirm their partnership.

"That’s probably the maroon 5 collab," a fan wrote.

"Love this snippet and LISA you look amazing, so beautiful," another fan said.

"Omg!! Really can’t wait," another fan added.

Others praised the BLACKPINK rapper's visuals from the latest teaser clip.

"No matter what kind of collab they do, but putting two hot and sexy people together in 1 frame is premeditated murder!! Maroon 5 & Lisa? Oh sh*tt, this is so crazy," another fan wrote.

Ad

"LOOK AT THOSE DOLL EYESSSS!!! I'M ON MY KNEES MA'AM," a fan wrote.

"OMG MY TWO FAVS COLLIDE," another fan said.

"The most beautiful woman I have ever seen," another fan remarked.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa bridges East and West with star-studded collaborations on debut solo album Alter Ego

Ad

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has taken the global music scene by storm with her debut solo album, Alter Ego, released on February 28, 2025. The album showcases her versatility and ambition, featuring collaborations with prominent Western artists such as Doja Cat, Raye, Megan Thee Stallion, Rosalía, Future, and Tyla.

Alter Ego is a multifaceted 15-track album. The album showcases elements of hip-hop, electropop, and trap music. The Thailand-born K-pop idol created the album as a concept to include five alter egos (Roxii, Sunnie, Kiki, Speedi, and Vixii), representing different sides of her personality and artistic forms.

Ad

FXCK UP THE WORLD ft. Future is the lead track from Alter Ego and is a gritty trap influence to the album, with Future's signature style complementing Lisa's bold lyrical delivery. The album also includes When I'm With You which features TYLA, who is known for her song, Water.

Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and Raye, is an electropop track with disco influences that serves as the album's pre-release. The song performed well commercially, debuting at No. 68 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Ad

The music video was directed by Bardia Zeinali and presented symbolic representations of powerful women throughout history.

Rapunzel featuring Megan Thee Stallion has received over two million streams on Spotify within 24 hours of its release. New Woman ft. Rosalía is a flamenco-inspired rhythm that was released on August 15, 2024, and was put into Alter Ego afterward.

The album experienced commercial success, debuting in the top 10 in several countries, including Australia, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. It also charted in the top 20 in Italy, Japan, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

Ad

Ad

In other news, Lisa made history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the Academy Awards, delivering a live rendition of Live and Let Die at the 97th Oscars.

Additionally, the BLACKPINK rapper made her debut performance as a solo artist at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12 and 18, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Banhisha Kundu Banhisha covers Korean entertainment in her role as a popular culture journalist at Sportskeeda. She specializes in K-pop news, and reporting on breaking developments in the Korean entertainment scene is her forte.



Banhisha has a degree in Journalism & Mass Communication along with 7 years of content writing and copywriting experience under her belt. After working as a digital marketing manager for over five years, Banhisha joined Sportskeeda to pursue her calling as a K-pop journalist.



A huge admirer of BTS, Banhisha’s journey as an ‘ARMY’ member has equipped her with critical insights that she brings to her writing. This is evident in the profile deep-dives and music reports she curates, which rely heavily on deep research work to present information in a new light.



Banhisha loves to read as much as she likes to write, and her favorite authors are Jeffery Archer, Hanya Yanagihara, Haruki Murakami, Khaled Hosseini, Taslima Nasrin, Orhan Pamuk, and Kazuo Ishiguro, among others. When not thinking and writing about K-pop, she likes to practice Boxing and play Badminton. Know More