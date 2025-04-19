“The history repeats” — Fans hilariously react as cameraman trips onstage during BLACKPINK Lisa’s Coachella 2025 D-2 performance

On April 18, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered her solo performance at Coachella, captivating a crowd estimated at over 60,000 attendees at the Sahara Stage. This marked her first solo appearance at the iconic festival, following BLACKPINK's historic headline performance in 2023.

However, the cameraman onstage went viral online after he accidentally fell on his back while filming the rapper's opening act, Thunder, at Coachella 2025 Day 2. The internet made light of the matter by comparing the incident with BLACKPINK's Born Pink World Tour finale concert in Seoul in 2023, when a cameraman fell onstage while recording the K-pop idol's solo performance on Money.

Social media platforms buzzed with hilarious reactions, like "history" repeating itself, and more. One fan wrote on X:

"The history repeats"

Fans mentioned that they have only seen such things happen during the BLACKPINK rapper's solo performances as they tried to lighten the mood online.

"Please why is the cameraman always falling whenever LISA is performing? They too gagged," a fan wrote.

"1 time is crazy but it happening twice is wild. Like I haven't seen it happen to any other artists how has it happened to her twice," another fan said.

"Is it the same cameraman? The cameraman should pray before getting on the stage like Lisa always does imo," another fan added.

Some fans shared harmless jokes about the cameraman from the Born Pink World Tour finale concert finding "his long lost brother" at Coachella 2025.

"The cameraman from 2023 found his long lost brother," a fan remarked.

"I hope hes okay, thats why usually cameraman has someone holding them by their back just in case things like this happens," another fan said.

"It ain't a Lisa performance unless the cameraman falls," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa electrifies Coachella 2025 on Day 2 with dazzling solo performances

On April 18, 2025, the BLACKPINK rapper headlined Coachella Music Festival for her second day, following her debut set on April 12. The Thai rapper's set was a testament to her versatility, featuring 11 songs that showcased her range as a performer. Highlights included her hit Elastigirl, where she combined powerful vocals with dynamic choreography.

All her songs were from her debut solo album, ALTER EGO, as she opened her act with Thunder, followed by LALISA, and more.

Collaborating with designer Asher Levine and stylist Brett Alan Nelson, the Thunder rapper's stage outfits were as captivating as her performance. She debuted a red reptilian, armored bodysuit adorned with 3-D black scales and iridescent spikes, embodying a fierce persona.

Later, she transformed into a more ethereal figure, donning an ensemble inspired by bioluminescent flora, featuring glowing tendrils and pastel hues crafted from UV-reactive materials.

Adding to the night's excitement, fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted in the audience, cheering Lisa on.

In other news, the BLACKPINK star made her acting debut in HBO Original Series, The White Lotus 3, which is streaming on Disney+.

