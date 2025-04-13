"What are you so jealous about" — Fans outraged over Azealia Banks’ disrespectful remark on BLACKPINK’s Lisa's Coachella 2025 performance

On April 12, 2025, American rapper Azealia Banks made a disrespectful tweet against BLACKPINK's Lisa's Coachella performance. She called the Thai rapper and BLACKPINK star a "b*tch" and demanded that she be deported back to her native country.

This is not the first time Banks has made disrespectful comments against the K-pop star. In March 2025, in a series of posts, Banks criticized Lisa's stage presence and questioned her authenticity as a solo artist after the latter dropped her debut solo album ALTER EGO.

Azealia Banks suggested that the BLACKPINK idol's performance lacked originality and accused her of relying heavily on production elements to mask a lack of vocal prowess.

Meanwhile, fans were displeased to see Banks make another ungracious comment and criticised her. One fan wrote on X:

"What are you so jealous about damn"

The response to Banks' comments was swift and overwhelmingly critical.

"You're out here criticizing others when you’ve never even come close to their level of success-how pathetic. Try getting on the Coachella stage first. Hell, you’ve probably never even been invited. All you do is stand on the sidelines like a desperate nobody," a fan wrote.

"It’s kind of sad, isn’t it? While you have to stand by the barricade, buy a ticket to get in, Lisa gets to perform on stage with a huge audience, doesn’t have to pay for a ticket, and even gets paid for it. I think you should spend your money on some soap instead," another fan said.

"She’s booked at Coachella. You’re booked on Twitter drafts," another fan added.

Several netizens compared Azealia Banks' success with the BLACKPINK rapper's chart records, Coachella stages, and record-breaking achievements.

"Honey, she's getting applause and you are getting cups thrown at you - y'all are not the same," a fan wrote.

"Notice how these artists are performing at coachella and you’re here tweeting about them," another fan said.

"Lmao not the one sided beef… she doesn’t know u sis ANWAYS STREAM ALTER EGO," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa electrifies Coachella 2025 with stunning solo debut

Lisa's solo performance at Coachella was not only a personal achievement but also a landmark event for K-pop. As one of the first BLACKPINK members to perform solo at the festival, this was also her first performance as the CEO of LLOUD and as an RCA Records' global artist.

Her set featured tracks from her latest album, ALTER EGO, where she belted out songs like Dream, Born Again, Fxck Up The World, and more. The performance was further enhanced by elaborate costumes designed by Asher Levine, known for his work with artists like Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

The outfits ranged from a reptilian, intergalactic bodysuit to a softer, bioluminescent-inspired ensemble, reflecting the diverse themes of her music. Her red outfit was designed by Michael Schmidt studios and Zana Bayne separately.

BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform her second solo stint as one of the headliners at the 2025 Coachella Music Festival on April 18, at the Sahara Stage.

