“Blackpink shade” — Internet reacts to Lady Gaga’s comment, speculated to target Jennie and Lisa’s Coachella lip-syncing

On April 16, 2025, Lady Gaga took pride in her live performances and allegedly clocked Lisa and Jennie of BLACKPINK for their alleged lip-syncing performances at Coachella 2025.

For instance, BLACKPINK's Lisa encountered backlash over alleged lip-syncing during her 2024 VMAs performance, Global Citizen, and the 2025 Oscars performance. Supporters defended her, citing the use of backing tracks as standard practice and sharing raw footage to demonstrate her live vocals.

However, Lady Gaga had a different opinion as @TheePopCore quoted her mentioning an "HBO special," which convinced internet users that it was a dig at Lisa and Jennie, who starred in HBO's The White Lotus 3 and The Idol, respectively.

"I never lip sync, I never have lip synced, and I never will. And as long as you’re paying money to buy ticket to see my show, I’m not gonna waste your time watching a b*tch lip sync her way through an HBO special," said Lady Gaga.

The debate over lip-syncing in live performances continues to be contentious. Meanwhile, netizens speculated that Lady Gaga seemingly threw shade on BLACKPINK members by mentioning an "HBO special."

One fan wrote on X:

"Blackpink shade lmao."

Netizens praised Lady Gaga for speaking out on lip-syncing practices.

"You know I wouldn’t say I’ve ever been like a true stan of hers, more of a casual listener but I respect her so much, she is a real artist," a fan wrote.

"Lipsyncing from time to time is ok but some ppl just wanna lip sync most of the time. there’s no point stanning singers who don’t sing," another fan wrote.

"The way she clears herself by saying 'HBO special'," another fan emphasized.

Some fans stated that if they have paid for a concert, they want the artists to perform and sing live, as they are spending their hard-earned money.

"She's so real for saying this cux doing so is not only dishonesty to your profession but also disrespect towards your art & your fans... If you call yourself an artist than do act like one instead of using such tactics," a fan wrote.

"Not to be a hater, but if i have to pay for a concert ticket IN THIS ECONOMY they better sing live. Even if it's my fave, no excuses," another fan added.

"Throwing a shade to Lisa and Jennie with this one lol," another fan said.

Lady Gaga's previous stance on lip-syncing practices as singer allegedly disses BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jennie

Gaga's stance on lip-syncing is not new. Gaga, known for her live vocal performances, emphasized the importance of authenticity on stage. In a 2014 interview, she expressed her belief that artists should perform live for their audiences, stating:

"I don't think it's cool to lip-sync... if you pay money for a ticket to see a show the artist should have some pipes and sing their records for you."

During a performance at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show in Miami, Gaga addressed the issue of lip-syncing in live performances. She stated that she "better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow," referencing the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

On multiple occasions, Lady Gaga has critiqued singers' use of backtracks and lip-syncing during their performances. The Grammy-winning singer has been vocal about it since 2010 and has often mentioned her dislike towards it.

Meanwhile, fans defended BLACKPINK Lisa, stating that she performed her songs live at Coachella 2025.

Jennie and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform their solo debuts at Coachella 2025

BLACKPINK's Jennie and Lisa made their debut solo performances at Coachella 2025. Lisa performed on April 11 and 18 and delivered a high-energy set that allowed her versatility and artistic growth to shine. Performing songs from her debut solo album, Alter Ego, Lisa finessed her choreography with changing visuals.

Welcoming fashion designer Asher Levine, they produced two signature costumes: an armored bodysuit with 3-D black scales and spikes and a softer one inspired by bioluminescent plants that feature glowing bioluminescent floral tendrils in pastel colors made with UV-reactive materials. Her White Lotus co-stars were in the audience, adding a layer of Hollywood glamour to the event.

Jennie graced the stage on April 13 and 20, entertained the crowd with performances from her debut solo album, Ruby. Her set culminated in a surprise duet with Kali Uchis, which added a unique flair to her show.

Expand Tweet

The performance was not only a musical triumph but also a heartfelt reunion, as fellow BLACKPINK members Rosé and Lisa were spotted in the audience, cheering Jennie on.

Their embrace backstage was a touching moment for fans, highlighting the enduring bond between the group members.

For their second round, BLACKPINK's Lisa will perform on April 19 and Jennie on April 20 at Coachella 2025.

