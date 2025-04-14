"MOTHER" — Fans react as BLACKPINK's Jennie becomes the first & only K-pop soloist to perform at the Outdoor Theatre in Coachella's history

On April 14, 2025, BLACKPINK member Jennie headlined Coachella Music Festival as a soloist. This came after two years after her last performance with her band in 2023, where BLACKPINK headlined the festival amidst their Born Pink World Tour.

Significantly, Coachella 2025 was her debut stage as a solo artist from South Korea, and she became the first and only K-pop solo artist to perform at the festival's renowned Outdoor Theatre stage.

The idol's solo set at Coachella's Outdoor Theatre was a 50-minute showcase of her musical evolution and artistry. The performance featured tracks from her debut solo album, Ruby, including fan favorites like Starlight and Start A War.

Fans, known as BLINKs, took to social media to express their admiration and pride. One fan tweeted,

"EXACTLY MOTHER."

Fans beamed with pride and said that the BLACKPINK singer's "aura has always set her apart from other k-pop idols."

"When Jennie moves, the world watches. When she shines, we feel it," a fan wrote.

"I‘m so proud of her you guys don’t understand. her sense of self, style, taste level and aura has always set her apart from other k-pop idols but endless hate trains have always undermined that fact. ruby solo era and now ultimately coachella have finally manifested it though," another fan said.

"THE ZEN PERFORMANCE TRULY CHANGED THE ENERGY IN THE DESERT," another fan added.

Others mentioned that they were impressed by the idol's stage presence and her 50-minute set with no breaks.

"The stage presence, the voice, the power, the dance, the rap. THIS is #Jennie Kim!" a fan commented.

"Something i’ll ALWAYS love about JENNIE is that she knows she’s the MF QUEEEEENNN!!!" another fan wrote.

"She’s not just an artist. She’s a story of growth, resilience, and quiet revolution. From debut to Coachella, we’ve watched #JENNIE bloom & and there’s still so much more to come," another fan added.

Jennie of BLACKPINK electrifies Coachella 2025 with groundbreaking solo performance

This year, she took the Coachella stage alone, delivering a 13-track set primarily featuring songs from her debut solo album, Ruby. She reportedly pulled the biggest crowd at the Outdoor Theatre at Coachella 2025.

The media account @WORLDMUSICAWARDS reported that the crowd chanted Jennie's name as she took the stage.

The setlist included:

Mantra

F.T.S.

with the IE (way up)

Starlight

Filter

Damn Right

ZEN

Start A War

Like JENNIE

Love Hangover

Seoul City

ExtraL

Handlebars

The performance was further elevated by a surprise appearance from American-Colombian singer Kali Uchis, who joined the BLACKPINK star for their collaboration Damn Right, adding a unique flair to the set.

The BLACKPINK star's performance was not only musically impressive but also emotionally charged. As she looked out over the massive crowd, she expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying,

"I didn't expect this many people to show up. It really looks like a huge crowd. Thank you for coming to my Coachella stage."

The ZEN rapper-singer's Coachella performance received widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. The Los Angeles Times noted,

"She absolutely packed the Outdoor Theater for a set that went way beyond clubby pop, and showcased the genre twists and regal ballads that her solo career finally makes room for."

Expand Tweet

The BLACKPINK rapper will perform again at Coachella 2025 in the upcoming weekend on April 20.

