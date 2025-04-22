“HOW CAN SHE BE THIS PERFECT?” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops ‘Rapunzel’ Live Performance Video

BLACKPINK's Lisa dropped a live performance video for Rapunzel on her official YouTube channel on April 22, 2025. Set against the backdrop of a massive cube infrastructure laden with dollar bills—a nod to her verse "Dollar bills, dollar bills, Keep on falling for me" from her 2021 single MONEY—Lisa belted out the lyrics to her new song from her debut full-length album, ALTER EGO.

Flaunting baby pink micro-shorts and a fuchsia pink lace top, she paired her look with a white fur coat and white thigh-high Wellington boots. The performance was further enhanced by cascading lights and her blond hair that touched the floor, reminiscent of the fairy tale heroine Rapunzel.

Within four hours of its release, the Rapunzel live performance video quickly garnered over 496K views on YouTube. Fans worldwide expressed their admiration, with one X user commenting:

"LISA JUST TURNED INTO RAPUNZEL AND I’M OVER HERE SHOOK, SLOWLY DYING INSIDE. HOW CAN SHE BE THIS PERFECT?!"

Fans were ecstatic as the BLACKPINK star surprised them with a video drop without announcing its arrival and promoting it. As a result, fans flooded social media platforms with snapshots from the Rapunzel video and lauded the rapper.

"I'M GLAD SHE KNOWS RAPUNZEL IS THE BEST BSIDE," a fan wrote.

"Here’s your wasian Rapunzel live-action leading actress @Disney," another fan wrote.

"Couldn't stop watching her legs the whole video y'all. She's so hot this even made me love the song," another fan said.

Others noted how "GOOD" the Thai rapper looked in her latest video, which arrived after three days of her Coachella 2025 performance.

"She heard y’all say she only talks about money and dropped a video where she’s on top of a huge pile of money im crying," a fan wrote.

"LISA LOOKS SO GOOD IN THE RAPUNZEL LIVE PERFORMANCE," another fan said.

"LISA’s rap on the RAPUNZEL Vixi Solo Ver. is a flex on fire, she rides the beat like royalty gone rogue, lacing every bar with ‘money motherf** money’ energy. Princess turned boss, flipping the fairytale & daring u to love her while she snatches the crown.," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa takes Coachella 2025 by storm with her solo debut

BLACKPINK’s Lisa made a historic solo debut at Coachella 2025, delivering a performance that captivated over 60,000 fans at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. She performed on April 12 and 19, 2025 (KST) at the event.

Her solo appearance marked a significant milestone in her career, following BLACKPINK's performances at the music festival in 2019 and 2023, respectively. Her set featured 11 tracks, including hits from her debut solo album ALTER EGO, such as MONEY, Elastigirl, Dream, and Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me).

As reported by Vogue, Lisa collaborated with stylist Brett Alan Nelson for her Coachella wardrobe. She donned a bejeweled Off-White corset and skirt, reminiscent of a glammed-up cheerleader uniform, an LED-lit futuristic bodysuit by Asher Levine, and a red-scaled catsuit.

Her claw-like nail extensions were crafted by Juan Alvear, as posted by the nail artist on Instagram on April 21, 2025.

BLACKPINK idol rocks iconic custom-made designer outfits for her Coachella 2025 stage. (Images via YouTube/Coachella and Instagram/@wearelloud)

Fans can stream ALTER EGO on Apple Music and Spotify, and also watch Rapunzel live performance video on the YouTube channel, LLOUD Official.

