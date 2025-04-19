"That fit is pure art" — Fans laud designer Asher Levine for creating BLACKPINK's Lisa's luminescent Coachella 2025 outfit in limited time

Taking the stage on April 12 and 19, 2025, BLACKPINK’s Lisa impressed audiences at Coachella 2025 not only with her performance but also with her fashion choices. The K-pop artist collaborated with renowned designer Asher Levine to create two outfits that reflected her evolving artistic persona.

Lisa's first ensemble was a pewter bodysuit featuring alien-like scales and spikes, conveying a powerful and edgy vibe. Crafted using advanced 3D scanning and printing technologies, Levine designed the suit to fit Lisa's form precisely, creating a second-skin effect.

In a recent interview with PAPER Magazine, designer Asher Levine explained:

"LISA’s inspiration for the first villain look was a cyborg, like a full muscle suit, and the year before, we did the Doja Cat muscle suit. [...] There was a cyborg look that I pitched that was silvery and pewter. But I love reptile references. I have this reptile humanoid, lizard humanoid on my mood board. So then she chose that and I was like, “B*tch, let's fucking go.”"

Transitioning to a softer, more ethereal look, the idol's second outfit featured luminescent tendrils and glowing shoes inspired by bioluminescent flora and fauna. The ensemble incorporated UV-reactive materials that shimmered under the stage lights, creating a striking visual effect.

Levine noted that the team had limited time to design and complete the outfits, and Coachella 2025 was the first time they saw the full effect of the final look once Lisa was dressed. Asher Levine said:

“There were electrical wires running all over her body. She needed to make such a fast, quick change that we cut the legs off. We were working on that up to the show, so the show was the first time we saw all the shoes and the outfit turned on. To be able to do what we do, you need a little literal army.”

The intricate details and futuristic aesthetic left fans in awe, with many praising the innovative design on social media platforms. One fan commented on X:

"That fit is pure art (and science)!"

Fans discussed online how the BLACKPINK rapper's Coachella 2025 outfits not only complemented her dynamic stage presence but also set a new standard for concert fashion.

"Asher Levine's futuristic designs for LISA are a masterpiece! The way he combines fashion, music, and cutting-edge techniques is truly innovative. It reminds me of the boundary-pushing designs I saw at Dubai Design Week last year," a fan wrote.

"Her backstage must be crazy even to take a breathe Chasing time second by second and moving as fast as possible while having to pay attention to detail and be careful in running and dressing," another fan shared.

"What a great insight and a fun interview for real #LISACHELLA fans! Let’s go," another fan said.

Others thanked Levine for his interview with PAPER Magazine and for sharing behind-the-scenes stories of his collaboration with the BLACKPINK star, which gave her fans a closer look into the K-pop idol's creative process.

"It's a good article to read! So many any info. Lisa's villain look was supposed to be a "cyborg, like a full muscle suit" but I'm glad she chose the [sic reptilian] humanoid at the end," a fan remarked.

"Gotta respect Lisa for her dedication to fashion," another fan added.

"Read the entire article and it was so insightful. I could feel Asher Levine's passion for his work which really matches the dedication and work ethic of Queen #LISA !!! I am glad these two met," another fan said.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa mesmerizes Coachella 2025 with dual weekend performances

BLACKPINK’s Lisa delivered two electrifying solo performances at Coachella 2025 on April 12 and April 19. On April 12, the rapper took the stage at the Sahara Tent, delivering a dynamic performance that blended her signature hits with new material. The setlist included tracks like Thunder, FXCK UP THE WORLD, and When I'm With You. Her powerful vocals and intricate choreography captivated the audience.

Returning to the Sahara Tent on April 19, the BLACKPINK star further cemented her emergence as a solo artist. The setlist was similar to the first weekend, including fan-favorite songs and songs from her album Alter Ego. Her second-weekend red reptilian outfit, designed by designer Asher Levine, wowed fans in a different visual representation of her music.

Notably, BLACKPINK's Jennie was seen in the crowd on the second day (April 19), enthusiastically supporting her bandmate. Additionally, Olivia Rodrigo and Frédéric Arnault were spotted enjoying the Thunder rapper's set.

A lighthearted moment occurred during the idol's second performance when a cameraman tripped onstage, reminiscent of a similar incident during BLACKPINK's 2023 concert in Seoul. Fans took to social media, humorously noting the coincidence and expressing their amusement.

In related news, BLACKPINK is confirmed to reunite for a group world tour starting on July 5, 2025, at the Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

