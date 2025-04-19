“They always support each other” — Fans react as BLACKPINK’s Jennie spotted vibing to Lisa’s songs at Coachella 2025

On April 19, 2025 (April 18 PT), BLACKPINK's rapper and main dancer Lisa took the Coachella's Sahara stage for her second headlining show. Amidst the sea of fans, fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie was spotted in the crowd, supporting her bandmate.

The Born Again rapper's performance at Coachella 2025 marked her debut as a solo artist at the festival. Showcasing tracks from her album ALTER EGO, she impressed the audience with her dynamic stage presence and intricate choreography. Her set included the hit song MONEY, Thunder, Elastigirl, Lifestyle, Moonlit Floor, Born Again, Rockstar, and more.

Meanwhile, the sight of Jennie dancing and cheering for her bandmate's solo show at Coachella 2025 added an extra layer of excitement for fans, who took to social media to share their joy over the heartwarming moment.

Fans were thrilled to see Jennie in the audience, covering her face with a bandana, vibing to her bandmate's performance. Videos circulating online captured Jennie dancing went viral. This display of camaraderie between the BLACKPINK members resonated deeply with fans, who praised their unwavering support for one another. One fan wrote on X:

"They always support each others."

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions to Jennie's presence at the Thai rapper's performance. They commented that this video slammed previous claims made by certain netizens that Jennie isn't supportive of Lisa.

"Mother had to debunk of those baseless bitter bandmate allegations, oh antis y'all ain't nothing. JENLISA are so BACK," a fan wrote.

"Why is she always undercover, omg i love blackpink," another fan said.

"Watch out, someone shouted that Jennie won't come to Lisa's concert. You guys always fight, aren't you bored?" another fan added.

Others joked about Jennie trying to wear a bandana to cover her face, to avoid drawing any attention towards herself as she grooved to Lisa's songs.

"She was there last week too but no one noticed too much," a fan said.

"BLACKPINK bond is forever Jennie cheering Lisa on is everything," another fan added.

"LITTLE NINJA AT LISA’s SET.. NO BABY THIS TIME YOU COULDNT HIDE," another fan reacted.

LVMH heir Frédéric Arnault & Olivia Rodriguez spotted cheering for BLACKPINK’s Lisa at Coachella 2025 Day 2

On April 19, 2025, the BLACKPINK idol delivered a show-stopping solo performance at Coachella's second day. The event was further elevated by the presence of notable celebrities, including LVMH scion Frédéric Arnault and singer Olivia Rodrigo, who were spotted cheering for the idol from the crowd.

The BLACKPINK rapper's performance featured a meticulously curated setlist that blended her solo hits with new tracks. The set included:

Thunder

FXCK UP THE WORLD

LALISA

Born Again

New Woman

Dream

Moonlit Floor

Chill

Elastigirl

MONEY

When I'm With You

BADGRRRL

Rockstar

Collaborating with designer Asher Levine and stylist Brett Alan Nelson, the BLACKPINK star's stage attire was as captivating as her performance. She debuted a red alien/reptilian scales, armored bodysuit adorned with 3-D black scales and iridescent spikes, embodying a fierce persona.

She changed into an ensemble inspired by bioluminescent flora, featuring glowing tendrils and pastel hues crafted from UV-reactive materials for her Moonlit Floor and Dream performances.

For her third outfit, she switched to a silver-sequinned white mini-skirt and corset top. Her fourth outfit was a black leather mini-shorts and a leather crop top with neon trinkets fitted on them.

In other news, ALTER EGO is available on major music platforms, and the rapper also made her debut in the acting industry with The White Lotus 3, which is available on Disney+.

