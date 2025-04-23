"It is definitely Lisa" — Internet abuzz with potential BLACKPINK star X Maroon 5 collaboration over cryptic poster tease

On April 23, 2025, a recent Instagram post by Maroon 5 ignited a flurry of speculation among fans worldwide. The band shared a cryptic poster depicting a man and a woman, their backs turned to the camera, gazing over a cityscape from a towering building. The image, devoid of any caption, led many to believe that a collaboration between Maroon 5 and BLACKPINK's Lisa may be on the horizon.

The speculation rose after eagle-eyed fans claimed that the woman's body and her standing pose resembled that of the BLACKPINK star. The Thai rapper's lyric "you can recognize me by my back" from her debut solo single, LALISA, flooded social media as BLINKs were convinced the woman in the post was her.

Some fans also believed the silhouettes in the image resemble Adam Levine and Lisa, pointing to their distinctive hairstyles and postures. Others speculate that the cityscape hints at a music video set in a metropolitan backdrop, possibly New York or Los Angeles.

The mysterious Instagram post sent fans into a frenzy, with many taking to social media to express their excitement and theories. One fan wrote on X:

"It is definitely Lisa look at her"

Fans discussed that given both artists' histories of successful partnerships, a joint project could potentially dominate global charts. However, discussions on social media were dominated by the mystery identity of the woman from the Maroon 5 Instagram post.

"Lisa was never wrong when she said (you can recognize me by my back)," a fan wrote.

"It's the 9:1 body proportion for me, it has to be her idk," another fan said.

"I figured it would be soon but I didn't know it'd be this soon," another fan added.

A few supporters claimed that Maroon 5 allegedly liked a post from Lisa's Instagram profile, further fuelling the speculations surrounding a collaboration.

"They liked her Instagram post idk this has to be Lisa it's her pose," a fan reacted.

"No because “you know just from looking at my back” IS REAL. this is HER ur honour," another fan added.

"What in the Marvel multiverse just happened here?! 'You know just from looking at my back"," another fan commented.

BLACKPINK's Lisa and the three-time Grammy-winning band Maroon 5's artistry, briefly explored

Originally named Kara's Flowers in 1994, Maroon 5 has become ubiquitous in pop music since rebranding in 2001. Led by frontman Adam Levine, Maroon 5 captured attention upon the release of their debut album, Songs About Jane, which features hits such as Harder to Breathe and She Will Be Loved.

Over the years, Maroon 5 has changed their sound and become increasingly refined in their pop aesthetic, particularly in albums such as V. Their ability to chase trends and catchy melodies has led the band to earn three Grammy Awards and virtually everything else.

Lisa, the Thai rapper and dancer from BLACKPINK, has been making significant strides as a solo artist. Her debut solo album, Alter Ego, released in February 2025, showcases her versatility and global appeal.

One of the singles from the album, Rapunzel, includes Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and had over 2 million streams on Spotify in less than 24 hours. The rapper dropped the official live performance video of Rapunzel on April 22.

The leading track, FXCK UP THE WORLD features the American rapper Future and had over 36 million views on YouTube when it was released on February 28, 2025. Lisa even collaborated with artists such as Doja Cat, Future, ROSALÍA, RAYE, and Tyla for her debut solo album.

As of now, neither Maroon 5 nor Lisa's representatives have confirmed any collaboration. However, the strategic timing of the teaser and Lisa's recent ventures into Western collaborations suggest that an announcement may be imminent.

