"Are all the stylists on strike this year?" — Doechii's outfit 2025 Met Gala outfit divides the internet

Anxiety singer, Doechii, made her Met Gala debut this year wearing a custom light grey-blue monogram tailcoat by Louis Vuitton, a white poplin shirt, and a matching waistcoat with pearl-embellished buttons paired with Louis Vuitton Damier Azur shorts.
The singer, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, completed her look with accessories from Tiffany & Co., comprising a Tiffany Eternity watch, earrings with yellow diamonds of more than 4 carats, and a Jean Schlumberger brooch and ring by the same brand.
Additionally, Doechii sported an LV stamp on her face, adding a unique touch to her 2025 Met Gala debut. Particulars of the singer's look featured a silk bow, Damier Azur's hand-embroidered, patterned Speedy P9 Bandoulière 10, Louis Vuitton Checker Mary-Jane shoes, and burgundy silk socks.
While fans of the singer praised her styling, some netizens weren't impressed with Jaylah's Met Gala debut look. Taking a dig at Doechii's Met Gala look, an X user tweeted:
"are all the stylists on strike this year?"
"should’ve stayed home." an X user commented.
"she's dressed like Mickey mouse" another X user mentioned.
"The drunk uncle at the family function 😂😂😂" an internet user joked.
"came out a box looking like that… put her back in it" another internet user stated, referring to the singer arriving in a massive white box before the Met red carpet.
On the other hand, fans of the Alter Ego singer dubbed her "the best dressed" at the event:
"She’s literally the best dressed tonight idc. She embodies this theme from the hair to the outfit to the accessories. Stop playing with her!" an X user tweeted.
"this is so on theme, gorgeous as always" a netizen remarked.
"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: MOTHEEEERRRRRR!!!!" another netizen said.
"I’m doing something right": Doechii reacts to being called an 'industry plant'
Despite winning the Grammy for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, Doechii was dubbed an "industry plant" by netizens, including a recent tweet by Kanye West in April 2025, calling her the same.
For the unversed, the term industry plant is used to describe an artist who makes it big suddenly, enabling others to speculate that they have insider connections and backing in the music industry. In her interview with The Cut in February 2025, the singer reflected on rumors giving her the title of an 'industry plant'.
Putting forth her perspective on the same, Doechii said:
“When people aren’t familiar with the history of an artist these days, they get suspicious. I’m pretty detached emotionally from it because I understand where it’s coming from. And to be honest, once you get any conspiracies around your career, that’s just confirmation that I’m going somewhere and I’m doing something right.”
The publication mentioned that the singer has been releasing music and YouTube vlogs since high school. She also posted videos of getting her makeup done by her sister and sitting with her friends in class, showcasing that she has had a journey of her own.
Doechii's journey in the music industry began in 2016 when she uploaded her work on SoundCloud. Her first song Girls released in 2016, followed by her first mixtape, Coven Music Session, Vol. 1, in 2019, and her debut EP in 2020 called Oh the Places You'll Go.