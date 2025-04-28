“It actually would’ve fit her really well”- Netizens react as Doechii's “What It Is” songwriter reveals the song was originally intended for Normani

Songwriter Blush recently revealed in her TikTok that Doechii’s breakout hit What It Is was initially written for Normani, sparking widespread reactions online.

The track, released by Doechii in 2023, peaked at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became her first top-40 entry. Blush shared it was originally crafted for Normani’s debut album, Dopamine (June 2024).

She said in her TikTok video:

“We played it for Normani and she didnt think that it was something that fit her vision.”

After @PopCrave posted the news on X, fans debated the decision.

One user noted:

“It actually would’ve fit her really well.”

"WAIT I had a feeling that song had Normani vibes when I first heard it, it makes more sense now," said another user.

"Normani knew what she wanted and stayed true to her vision. Respect that," tweeted one user.

"It would've fit her better too. Damn i feel so bad for her," expressed another one.

"It would have suit her perfectly just as Doechii" tweeted one user.

Fan reactions were mixed, with some expressing disappointment over Normani's decision. Others praised Doechii for making the song “iconic.”

"Damn, Normani really fumbled the bag on this one," said one user.

"she made so much bad decisions! UHG. That is kind of sad, she had everthing to be the next big pop star," expressed one user.

"Wild that Normani passed on 'What It Is' Doechii made it iconic!" said another.

"It's interesting how songs can take unexpected turns—"What It Is" ended up being a perfect fit for Doechii instead!" stated another user.

Blush explained in her TikTok that Normani’s label commissioned multiple writers, including herself, to submit songs for the album. Although Blush and her team believed What It Is had radio-hit potential, Normani reportedly passed, feeling it didn’t align with her artistic direction.

The songwriter emphasized that such rejections are common in the industry, adding she respected Normani’s choice. Doechii later recorded the track, which also charted in Malaysia and the Philippines’ top 10. The discourse highlights how a single track’s journey can shape perceptions of artists’ instincts and adaptability.

How What It Is became a hit after initial label rejection

Blush’s revelation gives a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of song placements. When Normani’s team passed on What It Is, the track entered the industry’s circulation pool. It is a common practice where labels pitch rejected songs to other artists.

Doechii, known for her genre-blending style, reworked the demo, creating a signature mix of hip-hop and Southern soul. Following its release, Doechii’s version of What It Is gained traction on TikTok, where its Bankroll challenge went viral, contributing to its peak at No. 29 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, Normani’s long-awaited debut album, Dopamine (released June 2024), debuted at No. 91 on the Billboard 200. While its commercial performance drew mixed reactions, fans praised the project’s thematic focus on womanhood and artistic risks.

Blush emphasized the collaborative nature of songwriting in her TikTok, stating that hits often “find their rightful home.” She reiterated respect for Normani’s decision, calling it a routine part of the creative process.

The trajectory of What It Is underscores how industry rejections can lead to opportunities for other artists, while choices to pass on material reflect individual creative priorities.

