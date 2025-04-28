"She’s way ahead of the curve": Keith Urban recalls how he changed his mind about Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation

Keith Urban has opened up about how his opinion on Taylor Swift's 2017 album Reputation changed over time. Swift's sixth studio album marked her return to music after a three-year break since her previous release, 1989 (2014).

Ad

In an interview with Much Music, Keith Urban opened up about hearing Taylor Swift's recording of Reputation for the first time. He claimed he did not enjoy it as much back then, but later considered it exceptional. He said:

"She’s insanely talented and ahead of her time. I remember hearing Reputation when she made it as a record, and I was like, I’m not sure about this record blah blah blah, cause I’m a fan. I was like, it’s not it for me. Then, years later, coming back to it, I love this record. So sometimes, she’s way ahead of the curve."

Ad

Trending

During the interview, Urban also jokingly held Swift's Fearless record and asked if it was "Taylor's Version" of the album.

"I hope this is Taylor's Version. Just checking. Cause I am like, "She'll never talk to me otherwise,"" he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the uninformed, Taylor's Version of the first six albums of Swift's career refers to the re-recording of the said albums. She began re-recording them after her fallout with Scooter Braun, who holds the rights to her original recordings of the said albums.

Taylor Swift has released the re-recorded Taylor's Version of four albums so far, namely Fearless, Speak Now, Red, and 1989. She has yet to release her version of Reputation and Debut.

Ad

When Keith Urban opened up about Taylor Swift opening for his tour in 2009

ACM Presents: Tim McGraw's Superstar Summer Night - Roaming Show - Source: Getty

In an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December last year, Keith Urban praised Taylor Swift for opening for his concert back in 2009. During that time, Swift was a rising star who had just released her second studio album, Fearless. The singer opened for Keith Urban's Escape Together World Tour.

Ad

"She was amazing even back then. I would sit up front and watch her sing and I'm like, 'Oh, she was singing way off into this other thing.' You could see it. She was playing way past where she was already. It's amazing," Urban said.

During the episode, Jennifer Hudson also played a clip of Taylor Swift performing alongside Urban while dressed like a member of the band KISS. Urban revealed it was a prank she pulled on him and explained:

Ad

"So I have a song called 'Kiss a Girl,' and on the last night of the tour, she came out dressed as Ace Frehley from the band KISS. I thought it was KISS for a minute. It was so good."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Keith Urban notably collaborated with Swift for the track That's When which featured on the singer's re-recorded Fearless (Taylor's Version). The country singer also sang harmonies in Swift's track, We Were Happy, which is featured in the album. Both songs were a part of her 'From the Vault' tracks. The pop star includes a few new, unreleased tracks in each of her albums' re-recordings for fans.

2013 CMA Music Festival - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Urban recalled how Swift texted him about the collaboration, and he heard the unreleased song on his AirPods while in the food court of a mall.

Ad

"She had a song she wanted me to do, and she just texted me and said, 'I have a song that I want you to sing on,' and I said, 'Can you send me the song?' The next minute, she texted me the song," Keith Urban said.

The aforementioned incidents aren't the only times Keith Urban has been vocal about his appreciation for Taylor Swift. Following the release of her latest studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April last year, the singer praised Swift's lyrics in an interview with PEOPLE.

Ad

Keith Urban described Swift's songwriting as "extraordinary," claiming "there are no adjectives for it." He added that The Tortured Poets Department proved how great a writer the singer was. Further, the country singer mentioned that Taylor Swift has a distinct voice and she "doesn't sound like anyone."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Swift to announce her next project. The singer has been away from social media for a while. Her last release came last year, with many expecting her to return with an announcement about her remaining two re-recordings for Reputation and Debut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his hard work and dedication. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More