"My head went blank when it came to the chorus"—Girl recalls forgetting lyrics to her favorite Taylor Swift song was a symptom of her cavernoma

North Carolina woman Hannah-Ireland Durando recently claimed that Taylor Swift's music made her aware of having symptoms of cavernoma. Durando, a 24-year-old, told South West News Service via MSN that she was an "extrovert" and a "party animal." According to her, things began to change when she started getting symptoms like forgetting the lyrics of her favorite Taylor Swift song Haunted, released in 2010.

Ad

Durando told the outlet:

"I even forgot the lyrics to my favorite Taylor Swift song, Haunted (Taylor's Version). I was in the car driving to work, singing along, and then my head went blank when it came to the chorus. I just thought that perhaps this was normal as you grow up."

Ad

Trending

Along with forgetting the song lyrics, the young costume designer and actress revealed that she was also gaining weight, having headaches, and would mostly feel lethargic as well.

While doctors initially "dismissed" her, after collapsing at work, tests revealed that she had a tumor pressing against the left frontal lobe. For the unversed, this area in the brain deals with emotions, memory, and muscle control. It was only in December 2024 that doctors realized it was cavernoma. She added:

Ad

"The doctors thought it was an aneurysm at first because I was hemorrhaging. There was a lot of confusion, and when I got my diagnosis, my first thought was that I was going to die."

The outlet reported that Hannah couldn't have surgery, given the location of the tumor. It could negatively impact her speech.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I often found myself unable to sing along to my favorite Taylor Swift tracks": said Hannah-Ireland Durando about her cavernoma

While talking to South West News Service via MSN about her symptoms, Hannah-Ireland Durando revealed that she would often "rot" in bed, which was out of character for her. In July, she gained 30 lbs, and many of her clothes would not fit her anymore.

Ad

Durando added that she would keep forgetting the lyrics of some of her favorite songs of popstar Taylor Swift. She additionally told the outlet:

"I often found myself unable to sing along to my favorite Taylor Swift tracks. My clothes didn't fit."

Doctors mostly said her frequent headaches were a norm for women and would happen to people as they grew older. It was only in August last year, after Hannah collapsed at work when doctors discovered a tumor. She finally said:

Ad

"I hope no one has to experience what I've gone through and that it inspires more women to advocate for themselves."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NHS has described Cavernoma as a "cluster of abnormal blood vessels, usually found in the brain and spinal cord." Also known as Cerebral cavernous malformations, this condition has some symptoms that include hemorrhage, seizures, memory problems, and lethargy, to name a few.

According to the NHS, there is no clear reason for cavernoma as of yet. Less than 50% of cases reportedly are genetic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aaratrika Bal Aaratrika is a celebrity trends writer at Sportskeeda, and she has also covered US Crime at for more than 1 year since 2022. She is a BA.LLB graduate and cites that it was her legal background that developed her interest in researching cases and ultimately becoming a news writer.



Aaratrika holds a strong 4-year writing experience in crime reporting and legal writing and believes in doing deep research through reliable sources on the web and social media platforms such as X and Facebook, to ensure complete accuracy in her articles. Her work has also led her to interview Mr. Nandan Kamath, the famous sports lawyer.



Aaratrika admires musician Lewis Capaldi and feels his groundedness is the most appealing thing about his music. When not researching crime stories, Aaratrika loves reading or watching anything related to the thriller genre, and listening to music. Know More