"They wouldn't sell out"— Internet reacts to Gracie Abrams saying she hopes to play in big stadiums like Taylor Swift one day

Gracie Abrams' recent Billboard interview, published on April 17, 2025, has sparked mixed reactions online. During the interview, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter revealed her hopes of headlining stadiums, inspired by her experience opening for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour.

Ad

In the interview, Abrams reflected on the impact of performing in front of massive crowds while on tour with Swift. She shared how the stadium environment left a lasting impression, saying:

"I think having had the privilege of opening for Taylor in the stadiums that we played, to now have a visual reference and a real sense of what it feels like to be on a stage in that environment… it's something that I miss and desperately hope to earn over time."

Ad

Trending

Her comment—particularly the phrase "desperately hope to earn"—sparked a wave of both support and criticism online, with some fans questioning whether Abrams' introspective, soft style is suited for such large-scale venues.

"They wouldn't sell out," one X(formerly Twitter) user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Not everyone can reach Taylor's success and that's okay but its also good to have a dream/goal," another user wrote.

"Aim for something realistic first," a user noted.

Fans were divided in their reactions—some tagged Gracie Abrams' stadium ambitions as unrealistic, while others encouraged her to dream big and believed she had the potential to get there with the right music and support.

Ad

"I like her voice. She could get there with a few good songs," an X user said.

"Manifesting a future where people bring friendship bracelets to Gracie Abrams stadium shows like it's a religious ritual," another user remarked.

"I'm pretty sure her next era she can try to do like 1 stadium," a user wrote.

Ad

Gracie Abrams opens up about songwriting and how Taylor Swift shaped her career goals

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the Billboard interview, Gracie Abrams also shared how Swift influenced not only her goals but her approach to fame.

Gracie Abrams explained that Taylor Swift's ability to stay focused on her music and fans, even while under constant public scrutiny, helped her navigate the pressures of growing up in the spotlight.

Gracie Abrams credited Taylor Swift with inspiring her to dream bigger, saying that experiencing a stadium performance firsthand made her realize she wanted to headline one herself—something she previously could not imagine admitting.

Ad

Despite being the daughter of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, Gracie emphasized that her path in music has been defined by emotional vulnerability.

While Abrams comes from a well-known Hollywood family, she says her music has always been personal. She gained attention in 2020 with her emotional ballad I Miss You, I'm Sorry and continued that style with her debut album Good Riddance.

Gracie Abrams told Billboard that she can only write music that feels honest, explaining that songwriting has always been her way of processing emotions, even if it means revealing more than she initially intends. Earlier this year, she was honored as Billboard's Songwriter of the Year at their Women in Music event, where she publicly thanked Swift for her mentorship.

Ad

Her newest song, That's So True, has already become a streaming hit and will appear on her upcoming album. It is part of a collection that she described as her most confident work yet.

Abrams has been preparing for a series of arena shows in Asia and Australia, followed by a U.S. tour this summer, which includes two headlining nights at Madison Square Garden on July 28 and 29, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More