"Olivia take some notes" — Netizens react as Gracie Abrams thanks Taylor Swift after winning Songwriter of the Year at Billboard Women in Music awards

Gracie Abrams thanked Taylor Swift after being named Songwriter of the Year at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on Saturday, March 29, at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood.

Ad

During the event, Abrams took the stage to perform her viral hit I'm Sorry, I Love You before accepting her award for Best Songwriter of the Year. The singer, a well-known admirer of Taylor Swift, expressed her gratitude in her acceptance speech, saying:

"I feel lucky to learn from and write with some of the most wonderful and talented people, the incomparable, Miss Taylor Swift. I’ll never stop thanking her for the gift of her pen, which very much raised me."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans took to X to react to Gracie Abrams's shoutout to Swift. One user quipped that Olivia Rodrigo should learn from Abrams, seemingly referencing her alleged feud with Swift. They wrote:

"Olivia take some notes."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"That’s so cute. You deserve it," a user wrote.

"I love Gracie and her songwriting as well. She is so down to earth," another fan opined.

"My fav taydaughter," another netizen added.

Fans continued to share different views on Gracie Abrams' comments:

"Did taylor give her a career or something. she always mentions taylor in everything," a fan jibed.

Ad

"oh Graylor you will ALWAYS be famous," an X user remarked.

"Finally a taydaughter giving taylor her credit," another person commented.

Gracie Abrams opened for multiple shows in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

The Eras Tour - Toronto, ON - Night 3 - Source: Getty

Taylor Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour ended in December last year after the singer hosted 149 shows across six continents. During the tour, Gracie Abrams opened for 48 shows, including the final night in Vancouver, Canada.

Ad

She first opened for Taylor Swift in January 2023 in Arlington, Texas, where Swift dedicated Clean, one of her tracks, to Abrams. During another show in Cincinnati, Abrams and Swift performed Abrams' song I miss you, I'm sorry together during the acoustic set, as Abrams' opening set was cut short due to rain.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Taylor Swift also co-wrote and made an appearance on Abrams' album The Secret of Us, released in June 2024. The pop star featured in the track Us. The two singers have shared a great partnership, with Abrams often crediting Swift for her influence and support.

Speaking about the end of the Eras Tour, Abrams addressed the crowd during the penultimate show. She said:

"I really don't know how we're supposed to have the words to talk about this tour ending - that isn't just a tour - but it's in my mind it's the glue that has kept us all together over the past couple years. It's been the privilege of my lifetime to be in Taylor's orbit, to be in your orbit."

Ad

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams also bagged a Grammy nomination together in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their work on Us. They performed their collaboration track twice during the Eras Tour—once at Wembley Stadium in London and again at the Rogers Center in Toronto.

In an interview with Today, Abrams shared her experience performing at Wembley, a show well-known for an appearance by Taylor Swift's now-boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Ad

"The whole thing was such a good time, honestly. It's hard to describe the magic of the "Eras Tour," to be honest, and it never gets old for two seconds. This particular show was really special because there was just so many friends and family there to support her. And the tent was a great time," Abrams said.

Ad

She also spoke about her family's presence and continued:

"My little brother and my mom came, and Auggie, my little brother, spent a lot of time with Travis and his friends and I think had really truly had time of his life."

Swifties (fans of Swift) often lovingly refer to Gracie Abrams as a "taydaughter"—a term used for young singers or pop stars who are seemingly inspired by Taylor Swift.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback