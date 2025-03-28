"We need a collab!!"—Internet reacts to Selena Gomez saying she always makes Taylor Swift hear her albums before release

Fans erupted with excitement after Selena Gomez recently shared that she always plays her albums for Taylor Swift before releasing them. On March 27, 2025, during an interview with iHeartRadio, Gomez revealed that she values the opinion of her close friend and fellow artist Taylor Swift for her music. Gomez further explained that she values Swift's opinion because she is "super honest."

Following the interview, fans shared their reactions on X, with many expressing a strong desire for a musical collaboration between Gomez and Swift.

"We need a collab!!" one fan commented.

Moreover, some users on X expressed their excitement, suggesting that they adore how the two singers support and empower each other. Some even chanted "Taylena" — short for Taylor and Selena's names, in the comments section.

"Love how they lift each other up," a user on X commented.

"My Taylena heart," another wrote on X.

"Selena's too kind and pure hearted," a fan commented.

However, some netizens suggested that Selena Gomez should have told exactly which songs from the album I Said I Love You First she showed to Taylor Swift. Some listeners expressed curiosity about how certain songs made it onto the album despite being reviewed by Swift, implying they were not well received.

"Why didn't she ask which songs Selena show Taylor???? Like that was the obvious question after Selena said « I always show her my top 2 »," a netizen commented.

"Then how did bluest flame make it girl 😭 it's so bad. My only skip," another commented.

"She just wants swifties support cause her album is tanking competing with snow white floppery levels," a user commented.

As of now, neither Selena Gomez nor Taylor Swift has reflected on the reactions online.

Selena Gomez talks about playing her albums for Taylor Swift before release

Gomez and Swift (Image via Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

On Thursday, March 27, 2025, Selena Gomez appeared for an interview with iHeartRadio following the release of her new album, I Said I Love You First.

During the interview, Gomez was asked about her dynamics with the Pennsylvania-born artist. Selena Gomez suggested that she always play the top two songs of her album for Taylor Swift before the release to get her opinion.

"You know, with Taylor, I value her opinion so much because she's super honest. I always play her my albums—like my top two favorite songs—to see what she thinks," Gomez said.

Furthermore, Selena Gomez said that she loves "honest people." While referring to Taylor Swift, she said Swift always gives her genuine feedback.

"And you know, if she's done the same, I would never be like, 'That's a terrible song,' because she's so freaking good. But she definitely will say, 'Yeah, that one is okay, but I think that one is good.' It's very helpful, and I love people who are honest," Gomez added.

Selena Gomez reminisced about a moment when she played her 2019 hit Lose You to Love Me from Rare for Taylor Swift and her mother, Andrea Swift. The experience became deeply emotional as the mother-daughter duo were moved to tears upon hearing the song.

"When I played her 'Lose You to Love Me,' right before it came out, she and her amazing mom started to cry, and then I started crying. You know, it's very sweet," Gomez said.

Selena Gomez released the collaborative album with her fiancé, Benny Blanco, titled I Said I Love You First, on March 21, 2025. The album has 14 tracks in English and Spanish.

It was released through SMG Music LLC, Friends Keep Secrets, and Interscope Records and can be listened to on Apple Music and Spotify.

