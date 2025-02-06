"Michael Jackson for one"— Internet has a mixed reaction to Gracie Abrams saying Taylor Swift has more impact on pop culture than any man

Gracie Abrams praised her friend, pop star Taylor Swift, during her new interview with Cosmopolitan. In the article published on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, the singer-songwriter called Swift an "athlete, a brilliant businessperson, and a genius writer."

The Us hitmaker further said that it had been "really cool" to be around a person like Swift, and emphasized her impact on the world.

"There's also nothing that comes close to what she has done. People will still gaslight her and her capabilities and all this sh*t. But please point me to one man who has come close to defining pop culture in this way. There is nothing!" she said.

However, Gracie Abrams' comments sparked mixed reactions from people online. Some argued while others agreed, with a particular X user naming Michael Jackson as someone who defined pop culture.

"Michael Jackson for one," an X user commented.

Many other netizens took offense to Abrams' comment, further mentioning Michael Jackson and others as the best examples of artists who had a "bigger impact on pop culture."

"She should've said any man *today* because the workings of Michael Jackson, Prince, The Beatles, and more cannot be erased," an X user wrote.

"There's this man named Michael Jackson who had one billion times bigger impact on pop culture than Taylor," another user on X wrote.

"The MJ erasure is insane. Many ppl like Gracie and Myself weren't alive when MJ was at his peak, yet even I know he's the biggest superstar that ever lived. Idk how she could completely erase his impact and legacy," an X user added.

However, some netizens agreed with Gracie Abrams' statement, saying that Taylor Swift's influence in pop culture is "unmatched."

"Totally agree! Taylor Swift is on another level when it comes to defining pop culture. Her influence is unmatched," an X user commented.

"Gracie said it perfectly—Taylor's impact on pop culture is unmatched. Her talent, work ethic, and influence are in a league of their own," a user on X added.

Gracie Abrams shares snippets of her friendship with Taylor Swift

Gracie Abrams and Taylor Swift have been friends for the past couple of years. While the exact timeline of when their friendship started is to be determined, Abrams told Vanity Fair in December 2021 about receiving a call from "an unknown number." She said it was a dream because she had just been invited to Swift's birthday party.

As for her friendship with Taylor Swift, the Blowing Smoke singer said that they were close enough that the pop star had met one of her boyfriends. When asked by Cosmopolitan if she had introduced anyone she had dated to Swift, she said, "Yes." Gracie Abrams further said that she received "deep support" from Swift during the breakup with said boyfriend, saying:

"And last year when I was breaking up with my then-boyfriend, after talking to Taylor, I felt very backed by my decision. I felt deep support."

She also said that Swift's songs helped her through "any breakup." It was the same sentiment she shared with Vanity Fair in 2021 when she said that every formative memory in her life "is paired with a Taylor Swift song."

Gracie Abrams was an opener for Swift's Eras Tour, and they also collaborated on the song Us for her official sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

