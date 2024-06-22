"Taylor slayed that fire" — Fans react to viral clip of Taylor Swift putting out kitchen fire with Gracie Abrams

On June 21, 2024, singer Gracie Abrams shared two video clips on her Instagram featuring herself and Taylor Swift. In one footage, both the musicians were enjoying writing a song at two in the morning. In the other video, Swift was seen wrangling a fire extinguisher and trying to put out a fire at the kitchen countertop. The duo was seen breaking out into hysterical laughter once the fire was out.

In the post caption, Gracie mentioned:

"Writing this entire song from 2am to 6am was some of the most fun I've had in my life. @taylorswift now we know how to use a fire extinguisher. I love you."

Trending

The footage, where the So Long, London singer was extinguishing a fire, made rounds on social media and both Abrams and Swift fans were quick to comment, with one fan on X saying:

"Taylor slayed that fire!"

Expand Tweet

Other fans joined in to share their two cents about the viral clip, with some highlighting their favorite part about the video.

"They seem so fun to hang with," an X user wrote.

"My favorite part is the cat walking in wondering wtf is going on," a fan commented on X.

"Taylor is me if I ever come across a fire. The way she's also calling the extinguisher b!tch like I'm howling," another fan wrote.

Another fan referenced the third track, Blowing Smoke, from Gracie Abrams' upcoming album titled The Secret of Us in the comments. Other netizens also reacted hilariously to the footage.

"This is what Gracie meant when she wrote Blowing Smoke," an X user commented.

"The room is on fire? yes invisible smoke? I don’t think so," a netizen wrote.

"It’s little Benji worrying so hard," a fan mentioned on X.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams have been friends for a while since the Midnights singer invited the latter to her birthday party in 2021. The duo is often seen hanging out together and Abrams has also even served as an opening act for Swift's The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams' song Us is out now

Gracie Abrams just dropped her highly awaited second studio album The Secret of Us on Friday, June 21. Much to her fans' delight, and the Swifties, her new album features her friend Taylor Swift.

Her songwriting session with Taylor Swift birthed the 5th track of her latest album, titled Us. Perhaps it was a coincidence that Abrams and Swift's songwriting session ended up with a fire (as seen in Gracie's Instagram recent post), but in the second pre-chorus of the song, the duo can be heard singing:

"And if history's clear, the flames always end up in ashes/ And what seemed like fate, give it ten months and you'll be past it (You'll be past it)/ Babylon lovers hangin' missed calls on the line/ I gave you mine."

Gracie Abrams' newly released album follows over a year after her debut record, Good Riddance, which dropped on February 2023 and peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard 200 list.

Also read: Gracie Abrams 2024 ‘The Secret of Us’ headlining tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know