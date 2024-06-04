Gracie Abrams 2024 ‘The Secret of Us’ headlining tour: Presale code, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Gracie Abrams 2024 ‘The Secret of Us’ headlining tour is scheduled to be held from September 5, 2024, to October 10, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in support of the American singer-songwriter's upcoming album of the same name and will be followed by her supporting performances on Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

The upcoming tour is set to have concerts in cities such as Seattle, New York City, and Boston, among others. Gracie Abrams announced the new tour via a post on her X page on June 3, 2024:

Expand Tweet

Trending

The artist presale for the tour begins on June 4, 2024, at 10:00 am local time and can be accessed by registering on the singer's official website prior to the presale. At the same time, Artist Official Platinum and VIP Package presales will also be available.

A Live Nation presale will be available on June 5, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. It can be accessed with the code CHORD. Simultaneously, there will be a number of other presales available, including Ticketmaster, Spotify, and local venue presales.

General tickets will be available on June 7, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Presales and tickets can be accessed via the aforementioned official website of the singer, Ticketmaster, Live Nation, or local venue websites.

Gracie Abrams 2024 ‘The Secret of Us’ headlining tour dates and venues

The dates and venues for Gracie Abrams 2024 ‘The Secret of Us’ headlining tour are given below:

September 5, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds

September 6, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at WAMU Theater

September 8, 2024 — Berkeley, California at The Greek Theatre

September 11, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at Greek Theatre

September 15, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

September 19, 2024 — Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 20, 2024 — Houston, Texas at 713 Music Hall

September 22, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 24, 2024 — Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

September 25, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Armory

September 27, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

September 29, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

September 30, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Coca-Cola Roxy

October 2, 2024 — Washington, DC at The Anthem

October 4, 2024 — New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

October 8, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

October 9, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 10, 2024 — Portland, Maine at State Theatre

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the upcoming tour is in support of Gracie Abrams's upcoming album, The Secret of Us, which is scheduled for release on June 21, 2024 via Interscope Records. Speaking about the album in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the singer stated:

"(The Secret of Us is) the kind of album that I've always wanted to make, and I feel proud of it because of how much fun we had making it,” she says. “It shifted the tone entirely, I think, with my writing personally. It was just pure fun — so very different than the kind of isolated, quiet, sadder writing process of Good Riddance."

Gracie Abrams was recently nominated for the Best New Artist award at the 2024 Grammy Awards. However, the singer, like the other nominees, lost the award to Victoria Monet.