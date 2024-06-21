What is the significance of "US" book in Fortnight? Taylor Swift confirms easter egg in BTS video of her MV

Taylor Swift recently posted a BTS video of her song Fortnight, on June 21, 2024. In the video, she was seen along with Post Malone, who was also a part of the MV. Previously, it has been reported that several hidden references have been made in the music video for fans.

In the BTS video, Taylor was heard saying:

"The thing that I really love about being on set is sometimes you like figure out the shot, 2 seconds before you do it, and it makes all the difference... We weren't going to just be standing there staring at each other... But I was like what about a book and then I put an Easter egg on the book, which is fun..."

For the unversed, a reference to Taylor Swift's The Story Of Us song has been made in the music video, when she was seen holding a book titled Us. It is a reference to the song Us by Gracie Abrams for her sophomore album, The Secret of Us.

Taylor Swift has dropped several Easter eggs for her fans in her latest music video for Fortnight

The White Horse singer's recently released song, Fortnight in April, has garnered much attention after she seemingly dropped some secret hints all over the music video, either referring to past lyrics or recreations of films.

One of the most notable ones was the use of a book titled Us in the music video. It seemingly refers to an upcoming collaboration between the pop star and Gracie Abrams. The song album by Abrams was expected to be released on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Fans expressed excitement and seemed elated with the collaboration through YouTube comments after Swift posted the BTS video. Abrams and Taylor's friendship improved after the former opened several shows for Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in the summer of 2023. Bustle reported that this friendship eventually led to their first collaboration, which has just been released.

The news outlet further gave an insight into how the title track, Us, is similar to several Swift classic songs. It talks about a relationship that ended, and Abrams is wondering what her former lover is thinking of her in the present. While Swift could be heard doing the background vocals, in one of the pre-choruses, she takes the lead.

In an April interview with Billboard, Abrams revealed that both singers had co-written the song Us while they were drinking and hanging out at Taylor Swift's apartment in New York City.