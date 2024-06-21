Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

This week's Music Radar highlights 10 of the most unique projects that were released to all major streaming platforms today, June 21, across Hip Hop, R&B, and Pop genres. Last week, fans received Channel Tres' debut studio album Head Rush, and Don Toliver's fourth studio album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO.

WMR's list for today highlights G Eazy's new album FREAK SHOW, which dropped alongside multiple projects including Ariana Grande's the boy is mine remix featuring Monica and Brandy.

Weekly Music Radar's Top 10 projects released to streaming - June 21, 2024

WMR has selected the following list of albums, mixtapes, and singles that dropped today, at midnight. Interested fans can find these tracks uploaded on the related artists' Spotify, Apple Music, and other major DSP (Digital Streaming Platforms) profiles.

Trending

1) the boy is mine [Remix] (Ariana Grande x Monica x Brandy) - Pop Single Release

A screenshot from Ariana Grande's remix for 'the boy is mine (Feat. Monica and Brandy)' uploaded to YouTube on June 21, 2024 (Image via YouTube/@ArianaGrande)

Ariana Grande just dropped a remix to the boy is mine from her seventh studio album eternal sunshine, which was released to streaming platforms on March 8, 2024.

The new single finds the pop star teaming up with American singer-songwriters Monica Denise Arnold and Brandy Rayana Norwood, to bring a warm R&B vibe to the pop record.

2) Pour Me A Drink (Post Malone x Blake Shelton) - Country Single Release

The official cover art for Post Malone and Blake Shelton's new single 'Pour Me A Drink' (Image via YouTube/@postmalone)

Post Malone is currently riding high off his Country wave with last month's collaboration with Morgan Wallen, I Had Some Help, currently occupying the No.1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for its fifth consecutive week.

Posty has now teamed up with Country music icon and television personality, Blake Shelton, to deliver a bouncy record titled Pour Me A Drink. The song is speculated to be included as part of the official tracklist for Malone's upcoming studio album F-1 Trillion, which drops this August.

3) F--k The Rap Game (6lack) - Hip Hop Single Release

6lack just released a new single titled F--k The Rap Game on all DSPs via LVRN and Interscope Records, with production credits to Los Hendrix and Slimwav. The track revolves around the complexities of Fame and Success, with bars like:

"The hood that you try to put on / The people you try to put on / They come in disguised as guests / They get you right where they perform"

4) CRASH (Kehlani) - R&B Album Release

A screenshot from Kehlani's music video for 'Crash' (Image via YouTube/@kehlani)

Kehlani has finally unveiled her fourth studio album titled CRASH, which was distributed to all major DSPs via Atlantic Records today. This release comes on the heels of the singer's recent singles After Hours and Next 2 U, which previewed the various sonic directions she would take on her latest LP.

Kehlani's latest album consists of 13 individual tracks with a complete runtime of 43 minutes. The complete tracklist for CRASH has been provided below:

GrooveTheory Next 2 U After Hours What I Want Crash 8 Sucia (Feat. Jill Scott and Young Miko) Better Not Tears (Feat. Omah Lay) Vegas Deep Chapel Lose My Wife

5) FREAK SHOW (G Eazy) - Hip Hop Album Release

G Eazy just dropped his seventh studio album titled FREAK SHOW on all DSPs today via RCA Records, under an exclusive license from G-Eazy LLC. While explaining the various themes this album delves into, during an interview with USA Today, the rapper stated:

"It's an album about self-acceptance, It is honest. It's revealing of how I got here, who I've been, the stories of the come-up and some of the hardships and some of the missteps and some of the flaws along the way."

The album's tracklist consists of 12 individual records, with a runtime of 35 minutes. The complete tracklist for FREAK SHOW has been provided below:

Welcome Showbiz Freak Show (Feat. French Montana) Say Less (Feat. Lancey Foux) Backseat WTFDIK South Of France One Day (Feat. Leon Bridges) Love You Forever Lady Killers III Anxiety

6) ÉXODO (Peso Pluma) - Latin Album Release

The official cover art for Peso Pluma's new album 'ÉXODO' (Image via Instagram/@pesopluma)

After closing out 2023 with a very successful year, commercially and critically, Peso Pluma is back with a new LP titled ÉXODO. This project marks his fourth studio album and was uploaded to all DSPs via Double P Records.

The album consists of 24 tracks spread across two separate discs, with a complete runtime of one hour and 18 minutes. The official tracklist for Peso's latest LP has been listed below:

DISC 1

LA DURANGO ME ACTIVO LA PATRULLA LA PEOPLE II SR. SMITH ROMPE LA DOMPE MAMI BELANOVA BRUCE WAYNE HOLLYWOOD RELOJ ICE SOLICITADO SANTAL 33 VINO TINTO 14-14

DISC 2

GIMME A SECOND (Feat. Rich The Kid) PUT EM IN THE FRIDGE PA NO PENSAR PESO COMPLETO BELLAKEO MALA TOMMY & PAMELA TEKA

7) The Secret Of Us (Gracie Abrams) - Pop Album Release

The official cover art for Gracie Abrams' new album 'The Secret Of Us' (Image via Instagram/@gracieabrams)

Gracie Abrams just released her sophomore album, The Secret Of Us, on all streaming platforms, under an exclusive license to Interscope Records. Out of the 13 individual tracks included on the LP, Taylor Swift is the only feature, appearing on the track titled us.

The complete runtime for the project is close to 48 minutes, with the following records included as part of its official tracklist:

The Good About You Risk Blowing Smoke I Love You, I’m Sorry us (Feat. Taylor Swift) Let It Happen Tough Love I Know It, I Know You Gave You I Gave You I Normal Thing Good Luck Charlie Free Now Close to You

8) Movie (Your Old Droog) - Hip Hop Album Release

The official cover art for Your Old Droog's new album 'Movie' (Image via Instagram/@yourolddroog)

Ukranian-born American rapper Your Old Droog has independently dropped his ninth studio album titled Movie on all DSPs, which includes 18 full-length tracks with features from Conductor Williams, Method Man, Denzel Curry, Madlib, and Yasiin Bey.

With the complete runtime of the LP closing in on 48 minutes, the following 18 tracks are included as part of Movie's official tracklist:

Success & Power Crescent Moon How Do You Do It? I Think I Love Her Mantra Grandmother's lessons Mercury Thermometers (Feat. Conductor Williams) What Else? The Sandbox The Interview 3 MILLI Yodi Dodi The Interview Part 2 A Damn Shame DBZ (Feat. Method Man, Denzel Curry, and Madlib) Roll Out Movie Care Plan - Bonus (Feat. Yasiin Bey)

9) feelslikeimfallinginlove (Coldplay) - Pop Single Release

Coldplay just released the lead single, feelslikeimfallinginlove, for their forthcoming tenth studio album titled Moon Music which is scheduled to drop on all DSPs later this year.

The band teamed up with Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Bill Rahko, Daniel Green, and Michael Ilbert for feelslikeimfallinginlove's production and distributed the single to all streaming platforms under an exclusive licence to Parlophone Records Limited.

10) Gimme A Second 2 [Remix] (Rich The Kid x Kanye West) - Hip Hop Single Release

The official cover art for Rich The Kid's upcoming album 'Life's A Gamble' (Image via YouTube/@richthekid)

Rich The Kid just released a remix to his hit single Gimme A Second, which was included as part of Peso Pluma's new album ÉXODO. The remix features a verse from Kanye West, who is executive producing Rich's upcoming fourth studio album Life's A Gamble alongside Ty Dolla $ign.

From last week's WMR, we did a complete breakdown of Don Toliver's new album HARDSTONE PSYCHO as well as Tommy Richman's latest single DEVIL IS A LIE.