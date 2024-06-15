A Track-by-Track review of Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO'

On June 14, 2024, Don Toliver returned with his fourth studio album titled HARDSTONE PSYCHO, which follows up on the success of his 2023 project Love Sick. The 2023 project was instrumental in cementing the rapper's status as one of the top-tier performers in Hip Hop's newest wave of artists.

Don's newest album is a project that delves into his evolution as an artist by delivering a project that is both filled with Trap bangers and smooth R&B cuts, giving HARDSTONE PSYCHO a fresh rendition of the Houston rapper's core creative elements.

Don Toliver first teased the album with the release of BANDIT, which dropped on all DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) back in February, which introduced a sonic version of the Houston rapper his fanbase was yet to hear. The track, and accompanying biker-themed visuals, performed extremely well garnering over 153 million streams on Spotify.

Toliver's latest album features appearances from Kodak Black, Charlie Wilson, Cash Cobain, Travis Scott, Future, Metro Boomin, and Teezo Touchdown. HARDSTONE PSYCHO was delivered to all DSPs on June 14, via Cactus Jack and Atlantic Records Group LLC.

Breaking down Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO'

Don Toliver's fourth studio album includes 16 tracks with a complete runtime of approximately 51 minutes. The atmospheric production of HARDSTONE PSYCHO immerses listeners into a dystopic biker's world, filled with electric guitar riffs and a bass that will make sub-woofers bounce. Major themes Don delves into on this project include:

Relationships

Intimacy

Excess

Drug Abuse

Success

Wealth and Luxury

Growth

Maturity

Evolution

Child Birth and Fatherhood

Disclaimer: The following review is rated EXPLICIT. Reader discretion is advised.

KRYPTONITE

(Production Credits: 206Derek, Bugz Ronin, Bryan Yepes, Preme, TIGGI, I Am Kevo, Spikes, and Alien)

Track 1 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Don introduces his fourth studio album with a track titled KRYPTONITE, which finds the rapper adopting a highly energetic cadence over an electric guitar-infused Rock-Trap production that begins with the revving of a motorbike.

The flow on this track is reminiscent of Toliver's vocal performance on his sophomore album Life of a Don, released in 2021. Thematically the song revolves around the Houston rapper and his love interest, expressing his desire for intimacy.

"Purple clouds fillin' up the air tonight / She ain't callin', she feel it in the air tonight / She pullin' on my chain at the crib tonight / Call me Superman, she my kryptonite" - Don Toliver raps on 'KRYPTONITE'.

TORE UP

(Production Credits: BBYKOBE and Spikes)

Track 2 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Continuing off the hyped-up energy that carried the second half of KRYPTONITE, Don introduces listeners to the extreme bass of TORE UP.

The production on the track relies heavily on the rapper's adlibs that seamlessly blend into the electric guitar riffs that consistently keep the track's atmosphere amped up. Notable bars on this track include:

"In the club with some ones and I'm piped up / Shawty got me high, too high / I been steppin' on a b---h in some white ones / Can't control me, I think I'm too fly"

BROTHER STONE (Feat. Kodak Black)

(Production Credits: SkipOnDaBeat and 206Derek)

Track 3 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Don Toliver teams up with Kodak Black to deliver a menacing production on BROTHER STONE, where Rock and Trap genres meet in the middle creating one of the most memorable tracks on this album.

The track revolves around themes of gun violence, success, luxury, drug abuse, and excess. Kodak's cadence on the BROTHER STONE's hook is notable for lines like:

"Don't tell me, Shut up, you are not my boss / Turned up so much, now I just can't turn off / Don't call me back since you can't answer when I call ya / Daddy was a rolling stone, I get it from my father / Chains so heavy that I can't wear all 'em / She know I was a devil 'cause I wear a lot of Prada"

ATTITUDE (Feat. Charlie Wilson x Cash Cobain)

(Production Credits: Cash Cobain and BBYKOBE)

Track 4 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

One of the most enjoyable records appears as the fourth track on Don Toliver's HARDSTONE PSYCHO, where the Houston rapper teams up with Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain for a track titled ATTITUDE.

This record samples Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams' 2002 single Beautiful, which also features Charlie Wilson, whose performance on ATTITUDE is an absolute cheat code for success.

"I need twenty mill', make it cash for me / I need me the Lamb' with the a-- on it / Don't show me that lil' b--ty, put some pants on it / But baby gettin' freaky, make her dance on it / Ever since I got money, I got attitude / Can't be no broke b---h, I might get mad at you" - Don Toliver raps on the hook for 'ATTITUDE'.

BANDIT

(Production Credits: ReidMD)

Track 5 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then re-introduced to the album's lead single BANDIT, which features a sample from Tame Impala on the production that introduces themes of an exotic, yet excessive lifestyle.

The Biker visuals, inspired by his clothing brand "HARDSTONE," helped push the record into the Top 50 of Billboard's Hot 100 charts with BANDIT peaking at No.38. Notable lines from the song include:

"I do damage / You n----s can't stand it / Psycho bandit / Like it's Marilyn Manson / Got the cash, advance it / Get the Sprite and enhance it / Pull the Wock' out the pantry"

GLOCK

(Production Credits: PoWR Trav and Tommy Parker)

Track 6 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Don Toliver's affinity for reinventing Drill music by fusing it with R&B and Trap genres is a clear core objective for his fourth studio album, best evidenced by the track titled GLOCK.

The production samples Whitney Houston's iconic intro to her 1995 single Exhale (Shoop Shoop), which was included as part of the official soundtrack for the romantic comedy film Waiting to Exhale. Don delivers well on GLOCK by delving into themes of wealth and relationships, identified from bars like:

"Hold my Glock when we in the club / There's some h--s in the back and they wanna come show me love / Took my dogs to the strip and I spent a dirty dub / Oh, oh"

ICE AGE (Feat. Travis Scott)

(Production Credits: Cash Cobain, Mikey Freedom Hart, 206Derek, and BNYX)

Track 7 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

The first collaboration between the Cactus Jack label mates, Don Toliver and Travis Scott, on HARDSTONE PSYCHO appears as the seventh track titled ICE AGE.

The simple production on this record is upbeat, carried by the Houston natives' vocal performances. Notable bars from this song were found in Travis Scott's verse, where he allegedly alludes to his relationship with ex-partner Kylie Jenner, as seen in lines like:

"The last one that lasted, tried to find real in plastic / Them other h--s is mass thick / Way you rock the classics, classic, bomb, bombastic / The setup for the dynasty is looking dynastic / You know the Don nasty / The Mudboys nasty, you know the Jack nasty, you know the—"

4X4

(Production Credits: 206Derek, Bryan Yepes, Bugz Ronin, Matt Spatola, Sb.hit, and Tommy Parker)

Track 8 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

4X4 is an interesting composition that is divided into two separate parts, where we find Don rapping and singing over the highly infectious Trap beat that eventually turns into hard-hitting anthemic production.

"Why these lil' n----s don't like me? Why these lil' n----s don't like me? / I pulled up clean in the Harley / Then I snatched off 'cause I'm way too cocky / I'm f--kin this, stained my shirt / Oh damn, it stained my white tee" - Don raps on Part II of '4X4'.

PURPLE RAIN (Feat. Future x Metro Boomin)

(Production Credits: Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Honorable C.N.O.T.E.)

Track 9 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Don teams up with Future and Metro Boomin, who appear together only two months after they released their collaboration albums, to deliver a highly energetic trap production that masterfully contrasts with laid-back performances.

Toliver and Future's lyricism largely revolves around their s*x lives, luxury, and excessive drug addiction, specifically alluding to the consumption of lean (referred to as "purple rain" in the song).

"Four corners on the wall, I'm goin' crazy like I'm Wemby / Way deep down in her water, way too deep, finna break her levee / I'm standin' on the wings, lemon pepper / Ten-seater jet, this s--t forever / Oh, what you hot for? Give me an encore" - Don Toliver raps on 'PURPLE RAIN'.

NEW DROP

(Production Credits: Coleman, Wheezy, Dez Wright, and Bryan Yepes)

Track 10 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

The production of NEW DROP is very similar to Afro-trap and Latin music from the use of percussion instrumentals mixed with heavy bass drops and synthesizers. The song revolves around Don's mental conflict with love, as he finds himself confused about which of the two women in his life he should "choose".

"Got two girls in the cut / And I don't know what to do / I fell in love with, mm / Fell in love with you / Two girls in the cut / Which one to choose? - Don Toliver's hook on 'NEW DROP'.

BACKSTREETS (Feat. TEEZO TOUCHDOWN)

(Production Credits: Los Hendrix, 206Derek, Bryan Yepes, and Nascent)

Track 11 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Don recruits Teezo Touchdown for the melodic trap song titled, BACKSTREETS, where both rappers float over the electric production delving into themes of Wealth and Intimacy.

Teezo expertly supports Toliver's hook by providing harmonies, uplifting the sonic value of BACKSTREETS, and introducing the track with bars like:

"I met her last week / Slidin' through the cold backstreets / I don't know you, ho, but you knowin' me / I saw you put away your foreign key / Can I get your number? I'ma hit you up / We can link all summer and go and f--k it up"

DEEP IN THE WATER

(Production Credits: Broadday, IWantDior, 206Derek, Oh Ross, Buddy Ross, tenseoh, and strae)

Track 12 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

As the 12th track on HARDSTONE PSYCHO, listeners are introduced to an extremely vulnerable track titled DEEP IN THE WATER which allegedly explores Don's evolving relationship with singer Kali Uchis as they matured through their pregnancy seemingly making their love for each other stronger.

This track was the second single to be released for the album and features a simple, yet enticing production filled with memorable lines like:

"Deep in the water, far as I can see (I can see) / Deep in the water, it's just you and me (Yeah) / Deep in the water, far as I can see (Can see, ooh) / Deep in the water, through your pregnancy (Deep in the water, yeah)"

INSIDE (Feat. Travis Scott)

(Production Credits: Jahaan Sweet, OZ, 206Derek, Bryan Yepes, Sir Dylan, and Jungo)

Track 13 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Officially marking their 10th career collaboration, and second for the album, Don and Travis express the trials and tribulations of being a famous rapper and how this lifestyle tends to put a strain on their intimate relationships.

Although Travis Scott carries the track with his performance on the chorus, Toliver's verse toward the end of the song is extremely well-delivered keeping the track's theme right at the front, with lines like:

"You better do me right, better hold on, yeah / It's comin' in hot and heavy, I need it, what's goin' on? You're shakin' out the box when I beat it, take your panties off, yeah / I know seen my text, go and delete it, don't tell 'em all, yeah / Hit it and hit it again and go on, repeat it, 'peat it, 'peat it"

5 TO 10

(Production Credits: 206Derek, Nik D, OZ, Buddy Ross, Charlie Handsome, and FKi 1st)

Track 14 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

On 5 TO 10, Don equates himself to a motorbike using suggestive bars that imply his partner "rides" him like how she rides a Harley. The entirety of the track is spent exploring this theme of s*xual intimacy, with lyrics that aren't his strongest show on HARDSTONE PSYCHO.

Although the lyricism on the track lacks an impact, the production is still on par with the album and maintains the electric melodies that are present throughout this album. The song ends with a spoken word outro that states:

"Ayy, man, I'm proud of you, man / You one of the coldest followers of madness / Your mama, your dad, they raised you right, baby / You do what you do, I'm proud of you, man / I'm gon' tell you, I love you, keep continuin' doin' what you doin' / And you gon' be the baddest someone motherf--kin' made ever / I love you, peace, baby, I love you, man"

LAST LAUGH

(Production Credits: Toom, Pilgrim, Vendr, Young Era, and Tommy Parker)

Track 15 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

The R&B and Trap fusion on LAST LAUGH is extremely well produced and introduces listeners to an excerpt from Don's past, as the rapper looks back on the difficulties he faced during his early days as an artist citing how his massive success led him to having the "last laugh".

"They say baby been holdin' me down / When I lose control (Talk to 'em) / They really wanna take my soul / But I got the last laugh, mhm" - Don Toliver introduces 'LAST LAUGH'.

HARDSTONE NATIONAL ANTHEM

(Production Credits: BNYX, 206Derek, Tommy Parker, Gabe Shaddow, and Matt Spatola)

Track 16 on Don Toliver's new album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' (Image via Spotify)

Don Toliver's final track on his fourth studio album is an anthemic composition titled HARDSTONE NATIONAL ANTHEM, which perfectly captures the dystopic nature of this project by blending electric guitar riffs with a slow-paced production with the rapper delivering emotional lines delving into themes of Growth and Attachment.

"You know I love to see you whine / Don't let me catch you in here crying / And turn those tears into wine (x2) / Don't let this be the part where you leave / Fashion statemеnt, wear my heart on my sleeve / Fashion statement, wear my art on my sleeve, that's only how I feel / You need someone to ride for you, I'm a soldier for real" - Don raps on the hook for 'HARDSTONE NATIONAL ANTHEM'.

Don Toliver's evolution is a highlight on HARDSTONE PSYCHO as we see the artist compose a project filled with an electric production that draws inspiration from genres like R&B, Rock, Metal, Hip Hop, and Trap.

Toliver's unique sonic direction captivates listeners, drawing them into the deeply atmospheric production of this project. HARDSTONE PSYCHO hopes to set a new standard for Trap artists, as Don inspires them to evolve and take risks, just as he has done.