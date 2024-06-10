Kaytranada - 'Timeless' album review: Producer blends Dance and House music on his third studio LP

Kaytranada, the Canadian producer and DJ has returned with his first solo project titled TIMELESS. The new album comes almost five years after the release of his second studio album Bubba, in 2019, which was regarded for its production and refined EDM/Dance music tracklist.

Since the release of his 2023 collaborative project with Aminé titled Kaytraminé, the Canadian producer has been honing in on his skills as a "Dance music" composer, delivering hard-hitting club bangers that sit at the core of his newest album, TIMELESS.

From melodic samples to soulful R&B, Kay's third studio album hosts a total of 21 tracks. Although it can feel stretched out at times, the LP still effectively draws listeners in with its infectious production, with highlight moments like the house-inspired Dance Dance Dance Dance.

Trending

TIMELESS was delivered to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on June 7 via RCA Records, under an exclusive license from Kaytranada.

Track-by-Track: A detailed analysis of Kaytranada's third studio album, TIMELESS

Kaytranda's (Louis Celestin) TIMELESS is a perfect description for the sonic direction the Canadian producer has been curating since his breakout boiler room DJ set from almost a decade ago. The complete runtime for Kay's new album is an hour and three minutes.

Kay recruits some of the biggest artists in the world for TIMELESS, like Childish Gambino, Don Toliver, Anderson .Paak, and more, who bring a well-rounded mix of Pop, Trap, R&B, and Hip-Hop to a production that blends House, Dance, and EDM music. Some of the notable themes witnessed on this album include:

Relationships

Love

Intimacy

Growth

Acceptance

Excessiveness

Lifestyle

Disclaimer: The following review is rated EXPLICIT. Reader discretion is advised.

Disc 1

Pressure

Track 1 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Kay introduces the album with an anthemic production titled Pressure, which is filled with Jazzy drum progressions that build the hype around the project.

"KAYTRANADA / Classic, timeless / Well damn / Attention, all you n----s, all you b---hes" - Kaytranada states.

Spit It Out (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)

Track 2 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to the album's first R&B cut titled Spit It Out, with Rochelle Jordan carrying the track with her wavy, sultry vocal performance. The song is groovy, with a mix of bouncy drums and synths that give the record an uplifting vibe. Notable bars from Spit It Out include:

"Think about what we had / Remember it felt so good / Moving like it's a trap / It’s been like this since June / Better than all the things / Probably what's understood / If you try to get through / You know what to do"

Call U Up (Feat. Lou Phelps)

Track 3 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

A classic Hip Hop production on Call U Up, spearheaded by verses from Lou Phelps who delves into themes of relationships, intimacy, and love. Kaytranada's use of bongo patterns gives this record an interesting flavor and helps bring out Lou's exceptional cadence.

"I don't wanna call you up / 'Cause I don't wanna fall in love (I don't wanna, uh) / But I don't think I had enough / But I don't think I had enough" - Phelps raps on the chorus.

Weird (Feat. Durand Bernarr)

Track 4 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Kay and Durand Bernarr team up for Weird, which is an example of the intoxicating sonic value of mixing Dance and Funk music, filled with earworms that can't potentially leave listeners bopping to the bouncy production.

Bernarr's verses highlight the complexities that surface while dealing with a difficult individual, best evidenced in lines like:

"Lеt me help you read thе room / It's clear you don't know how to / If I'm gonna play pretend / It's gon' have to involve a check"

Dance Dance Dance Dance

Track 5 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

One of the standout moments on this album is Dance Dance Dance Dance, given its exceptional production filled with piano riffs. It creates a track fit for the high energy of a pool party.

Feel A Way (Feat. Don Toliver)

Track 6 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Kaytranada expands the album's sonic value by teaming up with Don Toliver, known for a sound unique to trap music, on Feel A Way. The record blends a wavy melody over simple drum progressions, creating an environment for Don to carry the track delving into themes of love and relationships.

"I feel a way / You're looking for another / I really ain't been myself / Sometimes, just seen each other / I'm caught up in my ways / I'm caught up undercover / It really ain't been a long time / Since I then call you my love" - Don Toliver sings on the chorus.

Still (Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson)

Track 7 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Charlotte Day Wilson's addition to the project brings an interesting R&B - Pop fusion, with Kay mixing uplifting piano melodies that complement the singer's vocal performances. Notable bars from this song include:

"I don't know why I act how I do / Just bring out the side of me against you / Things ain't been so good lately and I say it's my fault / We both know there's two of us, we're keeping this going"

Video (Feat. Ravyn Lenae)

Track 8 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

The album treats listeners with a bouncy dance track on Video, with supporting vocals from Ravyn Lenae. The singer's soft-spoken delivery floats seamlessly over Kay's uplifting production.

"Bring your trust for good / I think that I should let you know / Perfect lust, feel good / Keep watching me through video" - Ravyn Lenae sings on 'Video'.

Seemingly

Track 9 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

A full-length Kaytranada EDM track is delivered on Seemingly. It is an electro-funk production that carries throughout the entire duration of the track, highlighting Kay's skill as a producer.

Drip Sweat (Feat. Channel Tres)

Track 10 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

The baritone vocals of rapper Channel Tres are at the forefront of the 10th track titled Drip Sweat. The song revolves around hard work, success, and strength, with Channel highlighting the importance of keeping one's "head up" during those difficult periods in life.

"Man's got me f--ked up / Let's keep my head up / You hold your hands up / They might not shoot y'all / All of this hoopla / Because of the internet, if it's about bulls--t"

Hold On (Feat. Dawn Richard)

Track 11 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Kay and Dawn deliver one of the best EDM cuts on the album given its spacy, Lo-Fi production and emotional lyrics. Richard's vocal performance is effectively mixed into the bouncy composition, creating ear-worm melodies thatcould have listeners playing the track back multiple times.

"I like the vibration when the level this high / Been living too scared you should loosen your vibe / You should take a second, you should give me the night / It's feeling like a dream when we on this vibe, yeah"

Please Babe

Track 12 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Listeners are then introduced to two original cuts from Kay's latest album, with the first being a track titled Please Babe. The production and consistent repetition of the phrase "please babe" appear to highlight one's longing for intimacy and a close connection with those around.

Stepped On

Track 13 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Some of Kaytranada's best work can be witnessed on his fifth original cut, from this album, titled Stepped On, which is filled with groovy pop music and bouncy drum progressions.

The lyricism on this track seems to highlight the discomfort Kay feels by continuing to treat those around him with respect, only to be used and "stepped on". This is best evidenced in the following lines:

"Something's wrong with me / For me to really / Know how nice I'd be / Was killing me softly (Yeah) / I could not help it / Give you a chance to stay / Used to live with this / Give them curse, it is"

More Than A Little Bit (Feat. Tinashe)

Track 14 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Marking the fourth official collaboration between Kaytranada and Tinashe, TIMELESS delivers fans with another classic fusion of R&B and EDM music on the track More Than A Little Bit.

Tina's verses appear to delve into the intimate nature of a close relationship, best evidenced by lines like:

"Give me one morе night, here's what you said / Said to me too many timеs, stick to your little script / You can save the lies... / Tell me still feels nice"

Do 2 Me (Feat. Anderson .Paak x SiR)

Track 15 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Another standout is Kay mixing Hip Hop, Soul, and R&B genres on the Anderson .Paak and SiR assisted Do 2 Me, which finds both rappers highlighting their deep appreciation for the women in their lives.

Anderson's refrain is catchy and repeats three times, before SiR opens with his verse, closing out the track. Some of the most notable bars from this track include:

"When I finally get some time on the shelf / I'mma take you up on that offer (If it still stands) / I might have to put your a-- in a five by four case of glass, and show you off / You know, some type of art expo / You Miami Basel type special (Yeah)"

Witchy (Feat. Childish Gambino)

Track 16 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Childish Gambino's surprise feature on this project makes for a very interesting listening experience. The rapper details the complexities that come with falling in love with a woman with a manipulative and "witchy" personality.

Kay's production blends Jazz drum progressions over EDM-fueled synths giving this track a unique bounce, complimenting Gambino's performance.

"You make me feel like I've been floatin' (Oh, no) / This ain't no spell, you got me open, girl (Oh, yeah) / You're being witchy and I love it, girl / Can you feel it?"

Lover/Friend (Feat. Rochelle Jordan)

Track 17 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Disc 1 ends with the second single released for this album titled Lover/Friend, which was initially uploaded to DSPs on 22 May 2024. The song finds Rochelle highlighting the unsure nature of a relationship, where her love interest isn't making it clear whether he wants them to be together.

Jordan's confusion and frustration, being a major theme of Lover/Friend, is easily noticed on bars like:

"Waitin' for me, I'm waitin' for you / Why we pause when we feel the emotion? This attention, that affection / If you throw it, I'll hit it back to you"

Disc 2

Wasted Words (Feat. Thundercat)

Track 18 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Disc 2 is introduced with a short performance from Thundercat over a soulful melodic production, credited to Kay. The singer recounts a hilarious interaction with an egotistical individual who is presumably intoxicated.

Thundercat spends the majority of his verse poking fun at this unnamed individual, with bars like:

"You built like a garbage can / You look like you need some milk / You need to take that hat off / ‘Cause your outfit is trash / Get back in your car / Put it in reverse, and just close your eyes / Let go"

Snap My Finger (Feat. PinkPantheress)

Track 19 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

Kaytranada collaborating with UK rapper and producer PinkPantheress is a pleasant surprise, as both artists bring unique but complementary styles of music to the song titled Snap My Finger.

The song blends bedroom pop with EDM, with lyrics that delve into themes like self-realisation, character development, and growth, best evidenced in PinkPantheress's chorus where she sings:

"Where'd you go? (It was gettin’ late) / I'm goin' home / I'll figure it out / Maybe one day you'll feel the same"

Stuntin (Feat. Channel Tres)

Track 20 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

The 20th track on this album is the lead single for the project titled Stuntin, which was released on December 1, 2023, and featured vocal performances from Channel Tres.

Both artists produce a classic summertime dance track with an infectious bop, with the song delving into the ups and downs of living an excessive lifestyle. Notable bars from this song include:

"Diamonds on every hand, mm-mhm / I'm Prince in these leather pants, mm-mhm / No, I don't give a damn, I get it from the motherland / Keep 'em standin', they gon' manage / Yeah, the streets goin' up (Goin' up) / Know we keep them anthems... say less"

Out Of Luck (Feat. Mariah the Scientist)

Track 21 on Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS" (Image via Spotify)

The final track on Kaytranada's third studio album is his collaboration with Mariah the Scientist, which was included on Mariah's 2023 album To Be Eaten Alive. The song expresses the pain and sorrow that dealing with a failing relationship brings to one's life.

"If I, if I were losing you / Baby, would you make me believe? Believe that I'm all out of luck, love / And if I, if I were losing you / Baby, would you make me believe? Believe that I'm all out of luck, love" - Mariah sings in the chorus.

Characterized by its infectious bounce and rhythm, Kaytranada's TIMELESS creates a project that should stand the test of time. The production highlights his evolution as an artist since he first came onto the scene back in 2013.