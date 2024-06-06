Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

This week's Music Radar highlights 10 of the most unique projects that are scheduled to be released on Friday, June 7, across hip-hop and pop genres. Last week, fans received Eminem's first single, from his upcoming 12th studio album, titled Houdini and Ayra Starr's project The Year I Turned 21

WMR's list for Friday includes KAYTRANADA's third solo studio album TIMELESS, which will drop alongside multiple hip-hop, alternative, and pop projects like Ski Mask The Slump God's second studio album 11th Dimension.

Weekly Music Radar's top 10 albums and projects set to release tomorrow - June 7, 2024

The following is a selected list of major albums, mixtapes, and singles fans can indulge themselves in, as they drop on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) this Friday.

1) TIMELESS (KAYTRANADA) - EDM Album Release

The official cover for Kaytranada's third studio album 'TIMELESS' (Image via Instagram/@kaytranada)

Kaytranada is set to drop his third studio album titled TIMELESS on all major DSPs tomorrow, with features from Childish Gambino, PinkPantheress, Anderson .Paak, Don Toliver, and more. The complete tracklist for Kaytranada's upcoming album has been provided below:

Pressure Spit It Out (Feat. Rochelle Jordan) Call U Up (Feat. Lou Phelps) Weird (Feat. Durand Bernarr) Dance Dance Dance Dance Feel A Way (Feat. Don Toliver) Still (Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson) Video (Feat. Ravyn Lenae) Seemingly Drip Sweat (Feat. Channel Tres) Hold On (Feat. Dawn Richard) Please Babe Stepped On More Than A Little Bit (Feat. Tinashe) Do 2 Me (Feat. Anderson .Paak & SiR) Witchy (Feat. Childish Gambino) Lover/Friend Wasted Words (Feat. Thundercat) Snap My Finger (Feat. PinkPantheress) Stuntin (Feat. Channel Tres) Out Of Luck (Feat. Mariah The Scientist)

2) 11TH DIMENSION (Ski Mask The Slump God) - Hip Hop Album Release

The official cover for Ski's second studio album '11TH DIMENSION' (Image via Instagram/@theslumpgod)

Ski Mask The Slump God is preparing to release his second studio album titled 11th Dimension, on June 7, with features from XXXTENTACION, Future, Juice WRLD, CORBIN, and Skillibeng.

The album will include 21 individual tracks and will be distributed to all streaming platforms via Republic Records and UMG Recordings Inc. The complete tracklist for the 11th Dimension has been provided below:

DragonTooth Monsters Inc (Feat. Future) By Myself Earwax Full Moon Part The Sea Jah’s Interlude (Feat. XXXTENTACION) WDYM Tuk-Tuk Wake Up! (Feat. Juice WRLD) Hulk Headrush Frozen One KillStreak From Yard (Feat. Skillibeng) Him Jung Un Let It Breathe Mandalorian Jump Shibuya Go! (Feat. Corbin)

3) Born In The Wild (Tems) - R&B Album Release

The official cover for Tem's second studio album 'Born In The Wild' (Image via Instagram/@temsbaby)

Nigerian singer-songwriter, Tems, is ready to drop her debut studio album titled Born In The Wild tonight, on June 7 at midnight, on all streaming platforms. The features of this project include Asake and J. Cole, set to make appearances on the project.

The complete tracklist for Born In The Wild has been listed below:

Born In The Wild Special Baby (Interlude) Burning Wickedest Love Me JeJe Get It Right (Feat. Asake) Ready Gangsta Unfortunate Boy o Boy Forever Free Fall (Feat. J. Cole) Voices In My Head (Interlude) Turn Me Up Me & U T-Unit You In My Face Hold On

4) BRAT (Charli XCX) - Pop/EDM Album Release

Charlie XCX will be dropping her sixth studio album titled BRAT on June 7, across streaming platforms, which follows up on her 2022 project Crash. The 15-track LP includes no features and will be delivered to all DSPs via Atlantic Recording Corporation.

The complete tracklist for BRAT has been provided below:

360 Club Classics Sympathy Is A Knife I Might Say Something Stupid Talk Talk Von Dutch Everything Is Romantic Rewind So I Girl, So Confusing Apple B2b Mean Girls I Think About It All The Time 365

5) Forever (Bon Jovi) - Rock Album Release

The official cover for Bon Jovi's 16th studio album 'Forever' (Image via Instagram/@bonjovi)

Legendary American rock band, Bon Jovi, will be unveiling their 16th studio album titled Forever on all DSPs tomorrow via Captain Kidd Corp., under an exclusive license to Island Records and UMG Recordings Inc.

The official tracklist for Forever has been provided below:

Legendary We Made It Look Easy Living Proof Waves Seeds Kiss The Bride The People's House Walls of Jericho I Wrote You A Song Living in Paradise My First Guitar Hollow Man

6) Deira (Saint Levant) - Hip Hop Album Release

The official cover for Saint Levant's debut studio album 'Deira' (Image via Instagram/@saintlevant)

Palestinian rapper Saint Levant will be dropping his highly anticipated debut studio album titled Deira, on all streaming platforms on June 7, 2024. The project will be distributed to all DSPs via SALXCO UAM LLC.

Although Levant is yet to officially unveil the tracklist for the album, he did drop two singles leading up to Deira's release, both of which have been listed below:

Deira (uploaded on 23 February 2024)

Galbi (uploaded on 3 May 2024)

7) I Hear You (Peggy Gou) - EDM Album Release

The official cover for Peggy Gou's debut studio album 'I Hear You' (Image via Instagram/@peggygou_)

South Korean DJ and singer, Peggy Gou, is preparing to drop her debut studio album titled I Hear You on all major DSPs. The album featuring appearances from Lenny Kravitz and Villano Antillano, will be distributed via XL Recordings Ltd.

The official tracklist for I Hear You has been provided below:

Your Art Back To One I Believe In Love Again (Feat. Lenny Kravitz) All That (Feat. Villano Antillano) (It Goes Like) Nanana - Edit Lobster Telephone Seoulsi Peggygou I Go Purple Horizon 1+1=11

8) Never Let Go (Jung Kook) - K Pop Single Release

Jung Kook is scheduled to release a new single titled Never Let Go, which will be distributed to all DSPs tomorrow via BIGHIT MUSIC. This is Kook's first solo single, following up on his remix of Standing Next To You which was included on Usher's ninth studio album, Coming Home.

9) Hot One (Denzel Curry x A$AP Ferg x TiaCorine) - Hip Hop Single Release

The official cover for Denzel Curry's new single 'Hot One' (Image via Instagram/@denzelcurryph)

As fans await the release of Denzel Curry's sixth studio album King Of The Mischievous South, Vol. 2 (also titled ULTRAGROUND) which is currently scheduled to drop next month with features from A$AP Rocky, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

The rapper is set to unveil the first single from the project titled Hot One, which features performances from A$AP Ferg and TiaCorine. The single will be delivered to all DSPs via PH Recordings LLC. (under an exclusive license to Loma Vista Recordings).

10) Please Please Please (Sabrina Carpenter) - Pop Single Release

Following up on the success of Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter is back with another single titled Please Please Please which will be delivered to all DSPs on June 7 via Island Records and UMG Recordings Inc.

These singles will also lead up to the release of her sixth studio album titled Short n’ Sweet, which hits streaming platforms in August.

From last week's WMR, we did a complete breakdown of Eminem's Houdini, including a Bar-for-Bar review and a full list of all the celebrity cameos from Em's music video which included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Slim Shady, and more.