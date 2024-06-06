From Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar to Bia vs. Cardi B - A complete list of beefs that emerged in 2024 so far

2024 has been an exciting year for Hip/Hop fans, with some of the biggest rappers publicly beefing, dropping diss tracks, and calling out each other across various social media platforms.

The most spoken-about event of the year so far has been the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef, which generated hundreds of millions in streams and plays across all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms). Each rapper dropped five records, each filled with wild accusations and cutthroat bars.

Kendrick's Not Like Us went on to top Billboard's charts and break several records, many of which were previously held by Drizzy. More recently, Bia responded to Cardi B with her own diss track, SUE MEEE?, which she previewed across her social media handles.

Trending

Every major rap beef witnessed this year

With fans reeling with excitement as major artists go head to head with records and public callouts, the hype around rappers and Hip Hop culture is at an all-time high. Here's a list of every major rap beef witnessed in 2024 so far.

1) Drake vs Metro Boomin x Future x The Weeknd x Rick Ross x A$AP Rocky x Kanye West

The official album cover for Metro Boomin and Future's 'We Don't Trust You' (Image via YouTube/@officialfuturevideos)

The beef that started it all. We have Metro Boomin and everyone he recruited to diss Drake on two albums, We Don't Trust You, and We Still Don't Trust You. Artists like Future, The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and A$AP Rocky were featured on the albums, with each rapper sneak dissing Drizzy.

Drizzy would respond to everybody who was taking shots at him on the track titled Push Ups, which he allegedly leaked on social media before officially uploading it to DSPs, where the OVO CEO humorously makes fun of the entire diss war by implying he's going to take out several rappers with one track in a supposed "20 vs. 1" battle.

Kanye West, who's publicly had beef with Drake since 2018, would hop on a remix of the No.1 record Like That, recruiting the Hooligans for background vocals. Before releasing his remix, Ye sat down for an exclusive interview with Justin Laboy, where he said:

"[Future] called me to the studio... everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake."

The official single cover for Rick Ross's diss track 'Champagne Moments' (Image via YouTube/@rickross4913)

Rick Ross also dropped a diss track titled Champagne Moments as a dedicated response to Push Ups. In it, he makes fun of Drake's discography, alleges the use of ghostwriters, and makes fun of Drizzy's relationship with Lil Wayne.

A highlight during this beef was Ross coining the term "BBL Drizzy," which eventually led to Metro creating the first diss-trumental titled BBL Drizzy, urging fans and upcoming rappers to use the free beat to record a song with the best record receiving a 10,000$ cash prize.

2) Drake vs Kendrick Lamar

The biggest beef of the year goes to Drake and Kendrick Lamar, with both rappers going head to head with each dropping multiple diss tracks over a week. The diss war started when K-Dot released Euphoria on April 30. Three days later, Dot dropped 6:16 in LA, which was a direct response to Drizzy's deleted diss track titled Taylor Made Freestyle.

Drizzy then hit him back with Family Matters, which merges three songs into one as he goes against Kendrick, Metro, Future, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, and The Weeknd. Notable bars from this diss track include:

"We could've left the kids out of this, don't blame me / You a dog and you know it, you just play sweet / Your baby mama captions always screamin', Save me / You did her dirty all your life, you tryna make peace / I heard that one of 'em little kids might be Dave Free / 'Cause if your GM is your BM secret BD / Then this is all makin' plenty f--kin' sense to me"

A screenshot from the music video for Drake's 'Family Matters' (Image via YouTube/@DrakeOfficial)

Kendrick would immediately respond with a diss track titled Meet The Grahams, where Dot spends the track speaking directly to individual family members of the Graham household. He speaks to Adonis, Sandra, and Dennis Graham before spending a verse dedicated to Drake's alleged "hidden daughter." He ends the track by speaking directly to Drizzy by stating:

"You lied about your ghostwriters, you lied about your crew members / They all p---y, you lied on 'em, I know they all got you in 'em / You lied about your son, you lied about your daughter, huh / You lied about them other kids that's out there hopin' that you come / You lied about the only artist that can offer you some help / F--k a rap battle, this a long life battle with yourself"

Less than 24 hours after dropping Meet The Grahams, K-Dot would release an absolute banger with Not Like Us. The track, heavily inspired by the bounce and rhythm of the West Coast, finds Kenny drawing a clear line between himself and Drake and his associates, urging listeners to pick a side.

The official single cover for Kendrick Lamar's diss track 'Not Like Us' (Image via YouTube/@kendricklamar)

The song performed exceedingly well commercially, topping the billboard charts and racking up close to 200 million streams on Spotify alone. The final track received from the diss war was The Heart Part 6, which dropped on May 5.

On his last diss track, Drake stated that he and his team had leaked fake information to Kendrick Lamar, including information about a hidden daughter. The track also appears to make fun of Kendrick's relationship with Whitney Alford by alleging that she slept with Dave Free (Dot's manager).

3) J. Cole vs Kendrick Lamar

Although their beef barely lasted more than 2 days, J. Cole did respond back to Kendrick Lamar's verse from Like That on a track titled 7 Minute Drill from his surprise mixtape MIGHT DELETE LATER, which was released in April. Cole tore into Kenny by bashing his discography, awards, and industry status with bars like:

"He averagin' one hard verse like every thirty months or somethin' / If he wasn't dissin', then we wouldn't be discussin' him / Lord, don't make me have to smoke this n---a 'cause I f--k with him / But push come to shove, on this mic, I will humble him"

Expand Tweet

About 48 hours after releasing this mixtape, Cole famously apologized to Kendrick Lamar publicly during his set at Dreamville Fest 2024. He expressed how he never wanted to indulge in these negative emotions and prayed that his fanbase, as well as Dot, would forgive this "misstep" in his career.

4) Megan Thee Stallion vs. Nicki Minaj

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj finally faced off in late January this year when Nicki hit the Stallion with a diss track titled Bigfoot, which came as a response to a line from Megan's single titled Hiss. In the song, Megan says

"These h--s don't be mad at Megan, these h--s mad at Megan's Law"

Megan's law is a federal requirement that lists the need to have information about registered s*x offenders made publicly available. Many, including Nicki, believed this to be a subtle diss at Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered SO for assaulting an underage girl in 1995. This line eventually led to both rappers beefing online.

The official single cover for Nicki Minaj's diss track 'Bigfoot' (Image via YouTube/@nickiminaj)

After multiple social media lives, Twitter forums, and public beefing, Nicki would respond to Hiss three days later, on January 29, 2024, with a diss track called Bigfoot. In the song, Minaj alleges Megan lied several times during the Tory Lanez trial and makes fun of the foot injury she sustained after getting shot in the foot. Notable bars from the song include:

"Um, why did you lie about your lipo? F--kin' your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though / You was lyin' to the queen, then you went lyin' to the King, Gayle / The thirty-year-old tea so stale / Kylie kicked you out and made you stumble to the car"

5) Bia vs Cardi B

Bia and Cardi B's recent beef has been a result of years of heightened tensions between the two rappers, who've never collaborated on a song together. Their beef began in March when the Whole Lotta Money rapper, who initially showed support to the WAP rapper online, would respond to fans on Twitter who said Cardi had copied her flow on Like What.

Bianca would then send subliminal shots on Dreezy's B---h Duh - Remix, with Cardi responding on GloRilla's Wanna Be - Remix (Feat. Megan Thee Stallion). Bacardi took it further by getting on Instagram Live to explain why she's been beefing with the Perico Princess and even stated she intends to sue Bia for claiming Cardi cheated on Offset.

The official single cover for Bia's diss track 'SUE MEEE?' (Image via YouTube/@BIABIAofficial)

One day later, Bia would preview a track titled SUE MEEE? on her Instagram Live with heavy shots directed straight at Cardi. Although she has yet to respond, Bianca's clip performing the song has gone viral for the cut-throat lyrics. Below are some notable bars from the song:

"Say you love yourself, b---h, you would'nt put that on your kids (Huh) / All that surgery and how your body looks so mid / Thought your a-- was for the culture, you just tryin' to ride the wave / You should be home with your kids 'cause b---h, you speak like second grade"

6) Soulja Boy vs Metro Boomin x 21 Savage

On May 12, Soulja Boy took to social media to diss Metro Boomin and his late mother after seemingly being set off by an old tweet from 2012 where Metro appeared to diss the Crank Dat rapper.

He would spend the next two days beefing with Metro, calling out the producer's mother several times. 21 Savage later stepped in to back up his friend and issued a warning to Soulja, citing he would physically check the rapper if he didn't stop speaking on Metro's mother.

Expand Tweet

On May 15, Soulja issued a public apology to Metro Boomin and his mother in a tweet that read:

"I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet, Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old."

7) Eminem vs Benzino x Coi Leray

Eminem featured on Doomsday Pt. 2 from Lyrical Lemonade's debut studio album All Is Yellow, which hit major DSPs back in January. On the track, Em reignites his long-standing beef with Benzino by spending a significant portion of the song dissing the rapper for supposedly being heavily in debt. Notable bars from the Doomsday Pt. 2 include:

"Sorry, I don't mean (What?) to upset you, Ben' (Yeah) / When I talk about (What?) all the debt you in (Uh) / I hear that you been (What?) creepin' on the low / In them cheap hotels (Yeah) that they catch you in (What?) / Jesus Christ, dawg (Damn), when you said two-ten (What?) / Never guessed you meant (Damn) at the Red Roof Inn"

Eminem in the music video for 'Doomsday Pt. 2' (Image via YouTube/@lyricalemonade)

Ben's daughter, Coi Leray, is mentioned in the latter half of the song, when Em suggests that his beef with Benzino will most likely result in never getting a feature from Coi.

The beef appears to have ended after Benzino broke down during an interview with Drink Champs, during which he expressed his intention of making amends with Eminem and moving past a beef that started in 2002.

8) The Game vs. Rick Ross

On May 10, The Game released a diss track aimed at Rick Ross titled Freeway’s Revenge. The unexpected beef caught many off-guard, with Game hitting Ross with severe allegations and violent bars, which include:

"Cut open his stomach and stuff bricks in it / Put his body on a scale like it's fish in it / I can see a b---h in him / Twenty million dollar home renovation just to slit your wrists in it"

Ross would respond back to the diss track with an Instagram Live where he laughs off The Game's attempt to diminish his industry status before flexing a Louis Vuitton teacup. The Game would take to X to assume he won the beef, claiming Rick couldn't go "bar for bar" with him.

9) Chris Brown vs. Quavo

Chris Brown and Quavo have been beefing for years, with their feud dating back to 2017. Chris reignited their beef after releasing the deluxe version of his album 11:11, where he recruited Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, and Tee Grizzley for a track titled Freak.

The official album cover for Chris Brown's '11:11' (Image via YouTube/@ChrisBrownTV)

On the track, Chris makes fun of Quavo for supposedly dating his ex, Karrueche Tran, before making fun of the Migos and their hit song Bad and Boujee. One day later, Q dropped Tender, where he calls Brown out for allegedly assaulting Karrueche during their relationship.

Breezy hit back hard with a track titled Weakest Link, which picks apart Quavo's personal life from Takeoff's death to Saweetie leaving him after Q allegedly assaulted her in an elevator. The song is ruthless, filled with bars like:

"Show me that I'm tender, b---h, time to prove what you just said (Boy) / R.I.P. Takeoff, he the only real one that got true respect / Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead / You trippin', Chris, don't say that, don't lose your head"

The official single cover for Quavo's diss track 'Over H--s & B---hes' (Image via YouTube/@@quavohuncho5077)

The final diss track received from this beef, so far, was Quavo's response titled Over H--s & B---hes, which references the instance where Chris physically assaulted Rihanna in 2009. As per a report from E! News, Brown responded to the diss track through an Instagram story which stated:

"Google raps that s--t is poooooooh Damn and I was excited. That s--t don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better"

10) Lupe Fiasco vs. Kid Cudi

Lupe Fiasco and Kid Cudi have been subliminally beefing for several years, but their feud reached its breaking point in January when Cudi sat down for an exclusive interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe.

Their feud stems back to 2014 when Cudi suggested that Lupe charging fans $500 for a verse was a "bit sketchy". During his interview with Lowe, the INSANO rapper recounted working as a clothes salesman at a BAPE store and having to hide in the back when rappers like Lupe Fiasco would enter the store for fear of being humiliated later in his career.

In a now-deleted Tweet, Lupe responded to Cudi's narrative of being clowned for working a regular job where he stated:

“Kid Cudi is a b---h. And continues to be a b---h. Ain’t nobody finna bring up he used to work at the BAPE store to diss his b---h a-- for having a regular job before he was a famous b---h with a cool job."

After numerous tweets back and forth, Kid Cudi and Lupe appear to have worked out their beef, with Cudi even citing how he and Fiasco are now close. The rapper also requests his fanbase not to misunderstand the 42-year-old producer's intentions when he stated:

"I apologized and he accepted it. Which I appreciated foreal. I understand the anger and vitriol he had for me all these years, and I wasnt mature enough to step up and just have a conversation and admit I was wrong."

Other notable rap beefs witnessed this year include the following:

Sukihana vs. JT

Azealia Banks vs. Doechii

Yung Miami vs. JT

Wale vs. Meek Mill

GloRilla vs. JT

Ice Spice vs. Latto

More recently, we saw Eminem beefing with himself on his new song, Houdini. To be precise, Em went to war against his alter ego, Slim Shady, in a humorous music video reminiscent of his 2002 classic Without Me.