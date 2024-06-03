Denzel Curry announces new album, 'ULTRAGROUND' featuring A$AP Rocky, Ty Dolla $ign, and more - All we know so far

Denzel Curry's recent social media post has been a super interactive event as the rapper teased his upcoming album, ULTRAGROUND, which is promised to be released later this year.

The post asked fans to comment on who they believe would make an appearance on the album, leading to several people suggesting potential features from artists like J.I.D, Vince Staples, and more. Denzel Curry explained his selected feature list in the post's caption, which read:

"IF YOU GUESS RIGHT I MIGHT TAG UM!

Over the past two days, Denzel has updated the tags on this post to reveal a full list of artists that will feature on ULTRAGROUND as well as posting a few artists to his Instagram story. The list of artists who are set to be included in Curry's new album is provided below:

A$AP Rocky 2 Chainz Ty Dolla $ign Ski Mask The Slump God Kenny Mason Juicy J A$AP Ferg Project Pat TiaCorine Maxo Kream Mike Dimes That Mexican OT Armani White

Everything we know about Denzel Curry's upcoming album 'ULTRAGROUND'

On June 5, Denzel took to Instagram to repost Playthatboizay's story, confirming the tracklist for his upcoming sixth studio album, ULTRAGROUND. It appears that the album will include 15 dedicated tracks, all of which are listed below:

KOTMS II INTRO (Feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp)

ULTRA SHXT (Feat. Key Nyata)

SET IT (Feat MAXO KREAM)

HOT ONE (Feat. A$AP Freg x Tiacorine)

BLACK FLAG FREESTYLE (Feat. That Mexican OT)

HEADCRACK INTERLUDE (Feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp)

G'Z UP (Feat. 2 Chainz x Mike Dimes)

LUNATIC INTERLUDE

SKED (Feat. Kenny Mason x Project Pat)

CHOOSE WISELY INTERLUDE (Feat. Kingpin Skinny Pimp)

COLE PIMP (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign x Juicy J)

WISHLIST (Feat. Armani White)

HIT THE FLOOR (Feat. Skui Mast The Slump God)

HOODLUMZ (Feat. A$AP Rocky x Playthatboizay)

KOTMS II OUTRO (Feat Kingpin Skinny Pimp)

Screenshot of the story uploaded to Denzel Curry's Instagram account on June 5, 2024, confirming the tracklist for his upcoming album (Image via Instagram/@denzelcurryph)

Denzel's latest album comes more than three years after he released his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyes See Your Future, in March 2022. The project saw Curry diverting from traditional rap into a more melodic sonic landscape.

Ever since then a lot of Denzel Curry's music has been drawing significant inspiration from genres like Jazz, Poetry, and Neo-soul, apart from traditional hip-hop, which is likely what fans might get to see occur on ULTRAGROUND.

Although the feature list mostly includes rappers with a distinct "Mixtape Vibe," with features from Ski Mask and A$AP Ferg, the LP is expected to give fans a taste of Denzel's affinity for hard x rage rap music. We could see elements of the album's production and Curry's vocal performance in a clip he posted to Instagram just before posting the cover for ULTRAGROUND.

In the clip, we see Denzel in the studio vibing out the album alongside a group of his friends, with Curry rapping "I can make money from the comfort of my sofa" over a 90s-inspired Hip/Hop x Trap beat.

The most interesting part about Denzel's upcoming album is the cover art that was used for the project. The cover features legendary mixtapes from rappers and groups like N.W.A., Snoop Dogg, NAS, Pac, and more. Interestingly a topic of discussion amongst fans is the possibility of hearing Denzel Curry and his features over classic rips or samples from some of these 90s mixtapes and LPs.

The following is a list of mixtapes, which had Denzel Curry's feature list tagged over it, on the ULTRAGROUND cover art:

Eazy E's debut studio album Eazy Duz It, released in 1988.

2Pac's debut studio album 2Pacalypse Now and deeply personal third studio album Me Against the World, released in 1991 and 1995 respectively.

N.W.A's 5-track 1990 EP titled 100 Miles and Runnin'.

Nas's second studio album titled It Was Written, released on July 2, 1996.

Jay Z's debut studio album Reasonable Doubt released via his record label, Roc-A-Fella Records, on June 25, 1996.

The official soundtrack for the 90s teen drama movie Menace II Society is primarily comprised of Hip/Hop music including cuts from Spice 1, Kenya Gruv, Cutthroats, and more.

The debut EP from Hip/Hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony titled Creepin on ah Come Up, was distributed by Eazy E's record label Ruthless Records, in 1994.

Juvenile's fourth studio album Tha G-Code was released via Cash Money Records on December 14, 1999.

The second studio album by Fiend titled There's One In Every Family released in 1998.

Master P's second studio album Mama's Bad Boy, released on April 20, 1992, via In A Minute Records.

The Legendary debut studio album from Hip/Hop group Outkast is titled Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik which was released back in 1994.

American rap group, Goodie Mob's, 1995 debut studio album Soul Food.

Hip/Hop duo UGK's second studio album titled Super Tight... which was released in 1994.

With over 13 star-studded features, Denzel Curry's sixth studio album, ULTRAGROUND is already gaining speed online for being one of the most anticipated projects for the year.