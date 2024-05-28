Homixide Gang unviels official tracklist for their upcoming album 'I5U5WE5' - All you need to know

Homixide Gang has finally unveiled the tracklist for their upcoming album I5U5WE5, which includes an appearance from Lil Yachty on the 14-track heavy LP, which follows up on their 2023 project 5th AMNDMNT.

The Atlanta-based duo has been teasing this LP ever since the release of R50, which hit streaming platforms almost two weeks ago. Today (May 28), Homixide Meechie took to social media to post a series of pictures promoting the album as well as the confirmed tracklist.

"THIS S--T 5 BUSINESS" - Meechie captioned this post.

With Twitter news outlets re-posting the announced tracklist, social media attention on I5U5WE5 has skyrocketed. The complete tracklist for Homixide Gang's upcoming album has been provided below:

SHARP SHOOTER

VERSIONFIVE

SIDE EFFEXT (Feat. Lil Yachty)

FASEBUSTER

SRT

SWANTON BOMB

FIGURE5

R50

DEATHLOK

2XTREME

00-MEGA

HI-VOLTAGE

SMAKDWN

TABLES AND LATTERS

Everything we know about Homixide Gang's upcoming LP

Homixide Gang is an Atlanta-based Hip/Hop duo, Homixide Meechie and Homixide Beno, who blew up in 2021 for their debut EP Snotty World. Although their initial project was heavily inspired by genres like punk and rock, I5U5WE5 appears to be an album drawing heavily from Metal music.

This is evidenced by the visual aesthetic of the posts the duo has uploaded to their social media accounts to promote their upcoming album. The dark metal, Biker, and abandoned city landscape are well integrated throughout their social media posts.

The visual edits, along with the new masks that seem to be inspired by Slip Knot, drive home the potential of hearing a blend of Rage x Metal x Rock genres on I5U5WE5. Even their recently released single, R50, provides enough proof for the duo's switch in sonic direction.

R50 was produced by Cxdy, UpMadeIt, Skipass, and Michael Warren, who put together an interesting composition of Rage, Metal, and Trap music. The rapid drum sequences and electric guitar riffs add an electric flavor to a track that speaks on aggressive resilience.

Homixide Meechie, who notably acts as a harmonizer for the group, providing bouncy adlibs and catchy hooks to their songs, shines on R50 with an outro verse topped up with an aggressive performance.

"Huh, n----s get put in a blunt / Countin' they racks, this s--t ain't enough / I bet you none of my n----s get touched / Ready to bust, you not f--kin' with us" - Meechie raps on 'R50'.

Although R50 has been performing well, garnering close to a million streams on Spotify and over 500,000 views on YouTube, their lead single, titled HI-VOLTAGE, is still their best-performing single for the year.

Homixide Gang released HI-VOLTAGE on 29 March, 2024, to all DSPs along with an accompanying music video. The song has 1.1 million streams on Spotify and has gained close to a million views on YouTube, interested fans can check out the visuals for the lead single for I5U5WE5 below.

The duo's upcoming project will be delivered via Opium and Interscope and will be available on DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) on May 31, 2024.

Homixide Gang's I5U5WE5 will be their third official studio album, the first under their new record deal with Interscope. Previously the duo had been exclusively signed to Playboy Carti's record label, Opium, seemingly around the same time their 2021 single SSN was blowing up.