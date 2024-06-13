Don Toliver reveals the official tracklist for his upcoming album 'HARDSTONE PSYCHO' - All you need to know

A few hours before the upcoming release of Don Toliver's highly anticipated fourth studio album, HARDSTONE PSYCHO, the rapper took to social media to unveil the cover art and official tracklist for the project.

On June 13, Don posted a carousel promotional post on Instagram where the titles for 16 individual tracks were displayed, which included featured appearances from Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Future, Charlie Wilson, Cash Cobain, Metro Boomin, and Teezo Touchdown.

"Here We Go. HARDSTONE PSYCHO THE ALBUM," Don captioned his post.

Toliver's upcoming LP follows up on his third studio album, Love Sick, which was released in February, last year. HARDSTONE PSYCHO will be delivered to all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) tomorrow via Cactus Jack Records and Atlantic Records.

The complete tracklist for Don Toliver's fourth studio album has been provided below:

Kryptonite Tore Up Brother Stone (Feat. Kodak Black) Attitude (Feat. Charlie Wilson x Cash Cobain) Bandit Glock Ice Age (Feat. Travis Scott) 4×4 Purple Rain (Feat. Future) New Drop Backstreets (Feat. Teezo Touchdown) Deep In The Water Inside (Feat. Travis Scott) 5 To 10 Last Laugh Hardstone National Anthem

Everything we know about Don Toliver's album rollout for HARDSTONE PSYCHO

From introducing fans to a darker aesthetic through the singles he dropped for HARDSTONE PSYCHO, to the Fortnite event that was hosted in promotion of the album, Don Toliver's upcoming LP is garnering significant attention online.

The rapper dropped the lead single for the album titled Bandit on February 2, 2024, which was met with a lot of success and praise from fans for the electric-rock energy Don brought to the track. The single has since received almost 153 million streams on Spotify and over six million views on the official music video.

The music video also featured his partner, Kali Uchis, toward the end of the song, who would later announce the birth of their first child on social media. As the video ends, fans witness Don previewing the second single from HARDSTONE PSYCHO.

The 40-second clip finds the rapper moving away from the high-energy performances on Bandit to instead adopt a more melodic flow to a slower trap-based production.

On March 15, Toliver released the second single, titled Deep in The Water, accompanied by a music video, which picks off from where the clip ended on Bandit's video. Two months later, the rapper released his third single, Attitude, featuring Charlie Wilson and Cash Cobain.

The music video for Attitude found Don performing alongside Charlie and Cash, with a cameo appearance from Cactus Jack CEO Travis Scott. The high-energy track features electric vocal performances from all three artists, diving into wealth and luxury themes over the bouncy production.

"Used to rock Polos and Pradas / Used to put grams in my sock / Used to f--k hoes on the corner / Now me and baby on a yacht" - Don Toliver raps on 'Attitude.'

Throughout these three visuals, viewers are introduced to Toliver's dark jewelry, hardcore, biker world theme that appears to sit at the core of HARDSTONE PSYCHO.

The rapper has also unveiled several merchandise items and physical copies of the album on his official artist store, ranging from bundles to individual products. The complete list of merchandise available in Don Toliver's store has been provided below:

"ITEM IS A PRE-ORDER AND IS EXPECTED TO SHIP SUMMER 2024," States the disclaimer on the website.

During Don Toliver's 2024 Rolling Loud performance, the rapper announced the official release date for HARDSTONE PSYCHO by citing that the album will be delivered to streaming platforms on June 14.

This is also the same day Don will headline Lyrical Lemonade's "Summer Smash" music festival, alongside artists like Travis Scott, Sheck Wes, and more.

Last week, Don Toliver also announced his partnership with Fortnite, which features a new creative map, album-inspired character skins, album-inspired accessories, album teasers, and a major emphasis on HARDSTONE PSYCHO's biker theme.

With this partnership, Don Toliver becomes the only artist in rap's recent history with Epic Games to have an original game mode created in Fortnite.