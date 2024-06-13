Weekly Music Radar: Guide to the biggest releases of the week

This week's Music Radar highlights 10 of the most unique projects that are scheduled to be released on Friday, June 14, across hip-hop and pop genres. Last week, fans received KAYTRANADA's third solo studio album, TIMELESS, and Ski Mask the Slump God's second studio album, 11th Dimension.

WMR's list for Friday includes Channel Tres' debut studio album Head Rush, which will drop alongside multiple hip-hop, R&B, and pop projects like Normani's debut studio album Dopamine.

Weekly Music Radar's top 10 albums, projects, and singles set to be released tomorrow - June 14, 2024

WMR has selected the following list of major albums, mixtapes, and singles releasing tomorrow, which fans can indulge themselves in as they drop on all major DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) this Friday.

1) Head Rush (Channel Tres) - EDM/Hip Hop Album Release

Channel Tres' debut studio album, titled Head Rush, will hit all major DSPs tomorrow. The upcoming LP consists of 17 tracks and will be delivered to streaming platforms via RCA Records and Sony Music Entertainment.

The complete tracklist for Channel Tres' Head Rush has been provided below:

Head Rush Black & Mild Joyful Noise Traffic Cactus Water Candy Paint (Feat. Thundercat) Berghain (Feat. Barney Bones) Holy Moly (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign) I’m Him Chain Hang Low (Feat. Teezo Touchdown) Need U 2 Know (Feat. Ravyn Lenae) Two Ways Aspen (Feat. Toro y Moi) We Hungry (Feat. Estelle) Type Gold Daytonas (Feat. Watr) Here

2) Dopamine (Normani) - Pop/R&B Album Release

The official cover art for Normani's upcoming album 'Dopamine' (Image via Instagram/@normani)

The ex-Fifth Harmony member, Normani, is set to unveil her debut studio album titled Dopamine, which will be delivered to streaming platforms via RCA Records tomorrow.

The complete track list for Dopamine has been provided below:

Big Boy Still All Yours Lights On Take My Time Insomnia Candy Paint Grip 1:59 (Feat. Gunna) Distance Tantrums (Feat. James Blake) Little Secrets Wild Side (Feat. Cardi B)

3) Fathers & Sons (Luke Combs) - Country Album Release

The official cover art for Luke Comb's upcoming album 'Fathers & Sons' (Image via Instagram/@lukecombs)

The Grammy-nominated country singer, Luke Combs, is preparing to drop his fifth studio album, Fathers & Sons, this Friday. The album will be distributed to all DSPs via Seven Ridges Records LLC, under an exclusive license to Sony Music Entertainment.

The official tracklist for Combs' Fathers & Sons has been listed below:

FRONT DOOR FAMOUS IN CASE I AIN’T AROUND HUNTIN’ BY YOURSELF LITTLE COUNTRY BOYS WHOEVER YOU TURN OUT TO BE REMEMBER HIM THAT WAY THE MAN HE SEES IN ME ALL I EVER DO IS LEAVE PLANT A SEED RIDE AROUND HEAVEN MY OLD MAN WAS RIGHT TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME

4) POPtical Illusion (John Cale) - Alternative Gospel Album Release

John Cale's upcoming album 'POPtical Illusion' officially listed for pre-sale (Image via dominomusic.com)

The 82-year-old Welsh musician, John Davies Cale OBE, and founding member of the classic rock band "Velvet Underground," is preparing his eighteenth album for release this Friday.

John's upcoming LP, Poptical Illusion (stylized as POPtical Illusion), will be distributed to DSPs via Domino Recording Co. Ltd., with the following records included on the album's tracklist:

God Made Me Do It (don't ask me again) Davies and Wales Calling You Out Edge of Reason I'm Angry How We See The Light Company Commander Setting Fires Shark-Shark (Vinyl Mix) Funkball the Brewster Laughing In My Sleep There Will Be No River Beethoven In The Old West (Bonus) News Of Nicholas (Bonus)

5) Hardstone Psycho (Don Toliver) - Hip Hop Album Release

The official cover art for Don Toliver's upcoming album 'Hardstone Psycho' (Image via Instagram/@dontoliver)

Don Toliver is ready to deliver his fourth studio album, Hardstone Psycho, this Friday via Cactus Jack Records and Atlantic Records. The album features appearances from artists like Travis Scott, Kodak Black, Future, and others.

The official tracklist for Don Toliver's upcoming studio album includes:

Kryptonite Tore Up Brother Stone (Feat. Kodak Black) Attitude (Feat. Charlie Wilson x Cash Cobain) Bandit Glock Ice Age (Feat. Travis Scott) 4×4 Purple Rain (Feat. Future) New Drop Backstreets (Feat. Teezo Touchdown) Deep In The Water Inside (Feat. Travis Scott) 5 To 10 Last Laugh Hardstone National Anthem

6) The Warping (Walt Disco) - Alt. Pop Rock Album Release

The official cover art for Walt Disco's upcoming album 'The Warping' (Image via Instagram/@waltdisco)

Walt Disco is ready to deliver their sophomore album titled The Warping, which follows up on their debut studio album, Unlearning, which was released back in 2022. The album is currently listed on their Bandcamp page, with the following tracks set to be included on their tracklist:

Seed Gnomes Come Undone The Warping You Make Me Feel So Dumb Pearl Black Chocolate Jocelyn The Captain Weeping Willow I Will Travel Before The Walls

7) The Last One (Headie One) - Hip Hop Album Release

Headie One's sophomore album 'The Last One' listed for pre-sale (Image via hmv.com)

British rapper Irving Ampofo Adjei (popularly known as Headie One) is preparing to release his sophomore studio album titled The Last One, which will be distributed to all major DSPs tomorrow via Columbia Records and Sony Music UK.

The official tracklist for Headie's upcoming album has been provided below:

Intro The One Golden Boot Ganging (Feat. RV) Take Risks Caution (Feat. Colo) Again Secure The Bag (Feat. M Huncho) Know Better (Feat. Rv) Different Sorts (Feat. Dimzy x Monkey (67)) One Leanin' Dues (Feat. Loski) Cargo (Feat. Sleeks (Smoke Boys)) Free Bradders (Feat. Kash (OFB) x RV x Skat (OFB) x Tuggzy) Intent (Feat. K-Trap)

8) Speak Now (Moneybagg Yo) - Hip Hop Album Release

The official cover art for Moneybagg Yo's upcoming album 'Speak Now' (Image via Instagram/@moneybaggyo)

Moneybagg Yo is ready to deliver his fifth studio album titled Speak Now, which is set to be delivered to streaming platforms tomorrow via CMG, N-Less, and Interscope Records. The 17 records that will feature appearances from Chris Brown, Lil Durk, and more have been provided below:

All Year Speak P Run Tryna Make Sure Taboo Miami Fireplace I Feel It Drunk Off U (Feat. Chris Brown) Bussin (Feat. Rob49) Tic Tac Toe Gangstas Relate (Feat. Lil Durk) Play Da Fool Rich Viking On Det (Feat. YTB Fatt) Whiskey Whiskey (Feat. Morgan Wallen) Aw Shit Go Gho$t (Feat. Kevo Muney)

9) Where You Been (Toosie) - Hip Hop Single Release

American rapper Toosie is gearing up to unveil his first single after almost 6 months following up on the release of IDGAF, which was uploaded to streaming back in December 2023.

Toosie posted a promotional post for his upcoming single Where You Been on his official Instagram account, with the following statement:

"My first single in 6 months. I’ve really been locked in perfecting a new sound a new look new everything! I just hope you’re ready."

10) DEVIL IS A LIE (Tommy Richman) - Hip Hop Single Release

Tommy Richman is following up on his smash hit Million Dollar Baby, which dropped over a month ago, with a new single titled DEVIL IS A LIE. Tommy's follow-up record will be delivered to DSPs tomorrow via ISO Supremacy, under an exclusive license to PULSE Records.

From last week's WMR, we did a complete breakdown of Kaytranada and Ski Mask the Slump God's studio albums alongside Sabrina Carpenter's new single Please Please Please.