Is Chris Olsen a “fake Swiftie”? Influencer shares cryptic post alluding to ex Patrick Johnson’s claims that he pretended to be a Taylor Swift fan

TikTok star Chris Olsen took to TikTok on Sunday, April 27, 2025, to address the claims made by his ex Patrick Johnson, who alleged that Olsen was a fake Taylor Swift fan. According to US Magazine, in a post from, he fired back at Johnson and confirmed to his fans that he is a true Swiftie and not faking it.

The 27-year-old digital creator took to TikTok and shared a cryptic video post, seemingly answering his ex’s claims over faking being a Swiftie. Set to Miley Cyrus’ Hannah Montana track Nobody’s Perfect lyrics, Chris Olsen replied to Patrick Johnson’s since-deleted TikTok post.

“Hannah’s been really speaking to me lately xx,” Olsen wrote in the caption.

The showed him mouthing the lyrics: “Everybody makes mistakes,” and putting his hands on his hips, creating a seemingly defiant stance. While the post doesn’t drop names, as per US Magazine, a fan comment, “So are you a swiftie lol,” to which the 27-year-old social media star responded, “Yes!”

The TikToker shared another video over the weekend, which included some fan comments directed towards Patrick Johnson’s claims, one of which was “Girl you made him delete his post.” Set to Megan Thee Stallion’s song, Hiss, Olsen shared a video of himself and int he caption, he seemingly joked abotu his therapist asking him to listen to Megan's music to stand up for himself.

“My therapist suggested listening to Megan Thee Stallion in order to work on standing up for myself. I don’t think I’m there yet but it’s a start," the caption read.

Chris Olsen’s ex Patrick Johnson claims he is faking to be a Swiftie

Chris Olsen’s ex, Patrick Johnson, shared some information about his brreakup with the influencer. In a TikTok video, Johnson spoke about his ex, stating that he wanted to put "in perspective how horrible [my] ex was," before elaborating on when they had gone to see Taylor Swift in Argentina.

“Just to kind of, like, put in perspective how horrible my ex was, we’d gone to the Taylor Swift Argentina show and we had left before the first time that Taylor had said, ‘Karma is the guy on the Chiefs,’ and we got back to the hotel room and I had been scrolling and told him," he said.

While the original video was shared on Patrick's original TikTok account, a Taylor Swift fan took to the social media platform X and reshared the video. The X user @chloeandoomfs called Olsen a "taytrier," on the platform on April 26, 2025.

“i knew chris olsen was a taytrier i just knew it”

Patrick in the since-deleted video seemingly referred to the events during the duo's time at Taylor Swift’s 2023 Argentinian leg of the Eras Tour. In the video, he continued to say that he told his ex about a video he had seen, stating that he "was going to love this," since his ex was "such a Taylor Swift fan."

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, did you see that’ … I said that in a genuine place of like … you’re such a Taylor fan, you’re going to love this. And then, he looked up from his phone and said, ‘I don’t f***ing care, and then went into the bathroom, shut the door and filmed the slow-mo reaction to that audio and then posted it, saying ‘Can’t believe I saw this live'," Johnson claimed.

According to the US Magazine, Patrick claimed that this was what "sealed the deal" for him on the "different reality" that the two lived in.

Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson’s relationship explored

Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson went social media official in 2023. The two confirmed their relationship on TikTok and Instagram. While Chris shared photos of the two on Instagram on September 30, 2023, Patrick confirmed his romance via TikTok in October 2023.

However, Chris Olsen and Patrick Johnson reportedly split earlier this year. It is worth noting that no additional details about their breakup have been revealed at the time of writing this article.

