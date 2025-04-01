"I was trying to bring it back"- Selena Gomez shares how she introduced Benny Blanco to Taylor Swift's old songs

Selena Gomez recently shared how she introduced her fiancé, Benny Blanco, to the older music of Taylor Swift during the March 31, 2025, episode of TikTok Radio IRL on SiriusXM. The next day, X user Taylor Swift Updates shared a clip from the interview featuring Gomez discussing Blanco’s newfound appreciation for Swift’s music with show host Chris Olsen.

"Okay, so he loved Wildest Dreams… but I was trying to bring it back to like Taylor (Swift) and obviously her versions", Selena Gomez explained.

During the aforementioned interview, the 32-year-old Calm Down singer spoke at length with show host Chris Olsen about her latest album, the inspiration behind it, the creative process involved, etc.

During their discussion, Olsen referenced the couple's Hot Ones interview from March 20, in which Blanco had mentioned how Gomez had introduced him to more music from Taylor Swift.

Chris Olsen then asked Selena Gomez if Blanco now had a favorite Taylor Swift song. Gomez affirmed that he did have a favourite, adding how he already loved a few songs from Taylor Swift's albums. But she helped turn Blanco into a Swiftie by helping him explore more of Swift’s earlier work.

Gomez also added how she would often play him some of her own favourite Taylor Swift songs, including Enchanted and Better Than Revenge.

According to Gomez, Blanco was blown away after listening to these songs.

"And he was like, ‘Wow—this is crazy. She’s so good, and I knew that, but like, she’s so good. And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s my friend", she remarked.

Olsen noted how sharing music was a relatable thing for couples to do. Gomez agreed, adding that Blanco had also introduced her "to a lot of good music", including the pop band The Marías.

Selena Gomez shares how Benny Blanco helped her find artistic direction during the TikTok Radio IRL interview

82nd Golden Globe Awards Cocktail Hour - Source: Getty

In the latest TikTok Radio IRL interview with Chris Olsen, Selena Gomez discussed the creative process behind their newly released album, I Said I Love You First, and Blanco's impact on her music.

The Wolves singer also opened up about how collaborating with Benny Blanco helped her overcome creative blocks and rediscover her artistic identity.

In her reflection on the challenges she faced before releasing the album, Gomez opened up about a profound sense of disorientation in her musical journey. She conveyed how this feeling of being lost deeply influenced her creative process:

"I was so stuck musically. I didn’t know where I wanted to go with my next album", Selena Gomez recalled.

However, working with Blanco was a significant turning point for Gomez. She praised Blanco's talent and influence, stating:

"I knew I wanted to do one, but it was just so wonderful to have him on my team. Like, he did an incredible job, and I respect him so much, and he just has excellent taste".

According to Gomez, their collaboration was deeply personal, as they drew from their own experiences to create the album. She shared her stories with him, and in return, he recounted his past and his narratives. All of this "was really special" and meaningful to both of them, and they "combined it and made an album"

She also noted what made their partnership work well in the studio, emphasizing that Blanco had an addictive aura about him. His natural confidence made it easy for the duo to record music together.

"That kind of energy is so addictive to be around, and he just — I don’t know. I just love him, that’s all."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who got engaged on December 11, 2024, are currently busy with the promotions of their latest collaborative album- I Said I Love You First, which came out on March 21, 2025.

