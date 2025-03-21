"People's princess" - Netizens react to Selena Gomez asking a security guard to stop removing fans and signing autographs for them

Selena Gomez stirred up the internet after a clip of her asking a security guard to stop removing fans while she was signing autographs for them went viral. On March 20, 2025, Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco were sighted in New York City as the couple made a surprise appearance during the screening of Spring Breakers.

On March 21, 2025, X user Selena Gomez Updates shared a video clip from the previous day's sighting with the caption:

"Selena Gomez got mad at a security guard that was removing fans. 'It's OK,' said the singer."

The clip captured the Lose You to Love Me singer’s frustration as she asked her guards to stop pushing her fans away while she interacted with them. One X user praised her kindness and humility, calling her the:

"People's Princess"

Reactions flooded the platform, with many fans celebrating her actions.

"I could never hate her no matter how hard I tried," one X user wrote.

"This is why I will always be her fan [double heart emoji]," remarked another netizen.

"ANGEL," another fan commented.

"This is why I love her! She always take pictures with fans and appreciates them. It is so rare in hollywood [red heart emoji]", another user stated.

While most netizens admired her for her actions, some questioned her intentions, suggesting that the singer's behavior was a calculated move to enhance her public image.

"It’s OK, she needs to sell hehehehehehe," a netizen commented.

"She probably gave the guard a raise to make her look good," another X user speculated.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco answer questions about each other song's while trying spicy chicken wings during Hot Ones interview

82nd Golden Globe Awards Cocktail Hour - Source: Getty

Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco recently took on the fiery challenge of spicy chicken wings during their appearance on Hot Ones on March 20, 2025. The couple answered lighthearted questions about each other while enduring the heat.

As the Q&A kicked off, Selena playfully tested Blanco's memory by asking him to name his all-time favorite song of hers. Blanco, still grappling with the spice, struggled to respond.

"Which of my songs, not including the ones we have made together, is all-time favorite?" the singer asked.

“Um, my brain, it just keeps going, ‘Oooo,'” Blanco said, prompting a gentle nudge from Gomez to speed up his answer.

"Ah, ‘Good For You", Blanco managed to reply.

In return, Blanco quizzed Gomez on his most underrated track.

"What would you say my most underrated song is?", he asked.

Struggling through the burn, Gomez dabbed her mouth with a napkin and joked that she couldn't pick any because all his songs were "amazing".

"God, I’m such a little baby … I don’t know, I don’t know what song you would have done. I’m sorry, babe. All your songs are amazing … I also don’t think I care about anything", she said.

Despite the intensity of the sauces, Selena Gomez maintained her sense of humor. After tasting the “Sicilian Scorpion” sauce, she also acknowledged that they "live in a cruel world" and that online criticism is inevitable.

"I’m going to stop being this way because everyone’s going to go, ‘She’s being so dramatic'", she explained.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First, set to drop later this year.

