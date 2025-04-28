"Bout time. Took forever ever" — Internet reacts to Outkast being officially inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Outkast, the Southern rap duo consisting of Andre 3000 and Big Boi, will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. The 2025 inductees were announced on ABC’s American Idol on April 27 and include other musical acts like Cyndi Lauper, The White Stripes, and Chubby Checker, among others.

This marks the sixth consecutive year that one or more rap groups have been included in the inductee list. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1992, Outkast released its debut album, Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, in 1994.

Outkast is also one of the two rap acts to win Album of the Year at the Grammys. It took home the award for its 2003 album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, a feat that has remained unmatched in the years since its victory.

The news of Outkast's induction into the Hall of Fame was met with praise from netizens on X. One enthusiastic fan stated that the induction was "about time," writing:

"Bout time. Took forever ever."

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, adding that Outkast's induction was well-deserved.

"The South had something to say and we said it! They truly deserved this!!! Congratulations to my hometown heroes!!!" one person tweeted.

"The greatest duo in hip hip history," another person added.

"What took so long? These 2 should have been inducted a few years ago," someone else commented.

"A well deserved accomplishment for them," another user added.

Others wondered if the induction would lead to a potential surprise album from Outkast.

"I understand circumstances in which they don't do the thing anymore... but I'd give a testicle if they would make one more album. I used to bump this s**t around town when I delivered pizzas... over 20 years ago," one person tweeted.

"Now they got to go on tour right…Right???" another person questioned.

"But most of us, we did not get enough from our legends,Outkask songs, when it was about to hot up, suddenly they vanished. our party mood dancing on Outkask musics, still heat on our feet. Isn't too late though Legend's. Get us one more fire to end this awaiting conversation," someone else commented.

"Perfect time to drop surprise albums," another user said.

Exploring the other inductees with Outkast

The Hall of Fame announced its inductees during the latest episode of American Idol. The list featured seven musical acts in the "Performer" category, two under the "Musical Influence Award," three under the "Musical Excellence Award," and one under the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Other nominees in the "Performer" category included Oasis and Mariah Carey, who were both overlooked for a second consecutive year.

According to NPR, John Sykes, the Hall of Fame's chairman, made a statement following the announcement:

"Each of these inductees created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to change the course of Rock & Roll forever. Their music gave a voice to generations and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."

Here's a list of all the inductees in the 2025 class of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame:

Performer

Bad Company

Chubby Checker

Soundgarden

Cyndi Lauper

The White Stripes

Joe Cocker

Outkast

Musical Excellence Award

Thom Bell

Carol Kaye

Nicky Hopkins

Musical Influence Award

Salt-N-Pepa

Warren Zevon

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Lenny Waronker

A musical act becomes eligible for induction 25 years after its first commercial release. The inductees are voted on by industry experts, music historians, and other inducted artists.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 2025 induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on November 8. The ceremony will also be livestreamed on Disney+.

