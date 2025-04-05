"She walked in like it was her concert" — Internet reacts to Mariah Carey making an appearance on her son’s Twitch live stream

Singer Mariah Carey made a surprise appearance during her 13-year-old son Moroccan Scott Canon's Twitch livestream. Moroccan was casually talking to his viewers when Mariah casually wandered into the frame. Her daughter Monroe also made a brief appearance alongside her.

Fans quickly flooded the chat after getting a glimpse of the pop icon. Meanwhile, Moroccan seemingly urged his mother and sister to leave the stream in quite a hilarious manner. He was heard saying:

"Y'all need to get out now. Everybody get out!"

The clip went viral, with users across social media sharing and resharing it. Many thought that the interaction between Mariah and her son was quite cute. A user (@TSgirl_Leila) tweeted:

"She walked in like it was her concert 😭"

A user wrote on X:

"She always wants that spotlight. Lol wow. Amazing singer and has to be on screen."

"This is so cute," added a tweet.

"That's so sweet - celeb parents being supportive is heartwarming!" commented a netizen.

Several similar reactions flooded the social media platform. A user wrote:

"That's cute. He so embarrassed 😂 his mother is literally Mother to us all so…"

"To them, she is just Mum but to us she is a superstar," read a tweet.

"Household cameos really do something to the vibe," mentioned a netizen.

Exploring more about Mariah Carey's children

Mariah Carey welcomed her fraternal twins, Monroe and Moroccan, with former husband Nick Cannon. For the unversed, Mariah and Nick were married from 2008 until 2016. The former couple filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized about two years later.

During the relationship, Mariah gave birth to Monroe and Moroccan in April 2011. In the 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she revealed that she wanted both of her kids to bear the same initial as hers. According to PEOPLE, Monroe's name was inspired by legendary actress Marilyn Monroe.

Monroe made her modeling debut in July 2021 as part of a back-to-school ad campaign for OshKosh B'Gosh. In the ad, she was featured as a younger version of her mother, who had further given a voice-over in the same format. In 2022, Monroe appeared with Mariah Carey on stage in Toronto to perform Away in a Manger.

As mentioned earlier, Monroe has a twin brother, Moroccan, whose name was reportedly inspired by the Moroccan-style design of Mariah's lavish NYC apartment's top tier. PEOPLE reported that this was the place where Mariah and Nick got engaged.

Mariah's 13-year-old son has made frequent appearances on her social media feed. In 2020, Nick Cannon spoke to Entertainment Tonight about Moroccan and said:

"It's the funniest thing, my kids call me a player. I was like, 'Who taught you that word? Who's been talking to you?' And [Moroccan's] like, 'Dad you can't be a player forever.' I'm like, this is the worst."

Mariah has continued to share several moments with her children on social media to this date.

